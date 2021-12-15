Watch the late-night TV simulation Elon Musk, Time’s Person of the Year





Many disagree with Time magazine’s recent decision to name Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk as the 2021 Person of the Year. But Daily Show host Trevor Noah is so happy for him. The guy could really use a boost for his ego, the comedian joked about the famous self-important billionaire. I mean, the richest man in the world who also controls space, crypto, and electric cars. … Who would even be second place? Like, maybe Pete Davidson? Noah was one of many late-night TV hosts who couldn’t help but poke fun at The Times’ latest POTY recipient on their respective shows on Monday. Magazines long history of cover on the tech mogul touted Musks’ advancements in space exploration and clean energy vehicles, as well as his immense Twitter influence that is known to influence the US economy. The emcees ‘opening monologues came hours after hordes of critics on social media opposed the Times’ choice, citing various controversies linking Musk to racial discrimination lawsuits, allegations of sexual harassment and anti-union programs. Musk received this honor for his work in space exploration and after purchasing 10 million Time Magazine subscriptions, Jimmy Fallon joked on The Tonight Show. Just kidding, although it was a little odd that everyone at Time was heading to work today in a brand new Tesla. On Jimmy Kimmel Live !, the veteran comedian pointed out that the headline isn’t necessarily a compliment, given that Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump were also named Person of the Year. Time is, your dad watches a bad Super Bowl commercial and thinks, hey love him or hate him, were all talking about him, right? Kimmel said. Meanwhile, in Late Night, Seth Meyers delved into Musk’s excessive wealth, which made him an iconic child of the progressive taxation of the rich movement. He was going to go out and buy a copy [of Time magazine], but then he realized he had to pay taxes on it, Meyers said.

