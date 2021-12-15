Entertainment
Zoe Tiganouria, Greek composer and accordionist featured on Hollywood soundtrack
ATHENS Zoe Tiganouria loves the accordion and composes with passion, she has recorded more than twenty albums and has nearly 200 compositions in Greek and foreign discography. Her works have been included in international collections such as the Buddha Bar and she has performed in hundreds of concerts in Greece and abroad. Tiganouria has participated in international festivals, international awards and musical exhibitions and has been honored for her selfless contribution by the Children’s Rehabilitation Center of the Hadjipaterio Foundation. In 2006 she opened for the legendary James Brown and in 2011 her song “With You Zoe feat In Grid” became a pan-European hit.
Tiganouria, the Greek composer and accordionist, originally from the island of Samothrace, recently reached Hollywood, performing music from the film Tango Shalom, and has already started talks for her next collaborations in the movie mecca. She spoke with The National Herald about her music and her career.
TNH: Madame Tiganouria, you have established yourself on the international music scene as an accordionist. How did you decide to invest your love and talent in such a special and perhaps “difficult” musical instrument like the accordion, which is generally not preferred by female musicians? What was the biggest challenge you encountered because of this choice you made?
Zoe Tiganouria: The challenge was to suddenly throw myself at the age of 21 with a musical instrument that was unknown to me until then, when my colleagues were already playing the accordion since kindergarten with conservatories and music teachers , and choosing this bulky instrument because of its weight – like a 50 kilo girl I was at the time – to “wear” it for a lifetime. However, the moment I discovered the accordion was sublime; it was a godsend! When I touched it, it made me visualize something that existed in the subconscious and was looking for a way to express itself. I stayed there a lifetime, with endless hours of study and dedication, as I started it later than most, especially during my early years of study at the Nikos Skalkottas Conservatory where I was got my diplomas.
TNH: From Samothrace to Hollywood, and actually you’re the first Greek woman to do it, while living in Greece, writing Hollywood music. What does it take other than talent to go this far?
ZT: Above all, you need faith in what you love and hard work. Then you need patience and good energy – as much as possible – with the negative people in space so that you can move on and not get consumed with pettiness.
TNH: How did the collaboration on the film Tango Shalom come about, which has already won numerous international awards? What did you take away from working with Hollywood?
ZT: The film’s musical supervisor, Zizi Bologna, discovered my instrumental composition Last Tango by Zoe which came out with an official video on the internet and contacted me if it could be used in some scenes of the film. So I granted the license. She then asked me to compose the music for an important Tango dance scene lasting 4 minutes 30 seconds.
The musical theme I composed for the stage, with the same title as the film, Tango Shalom, was performed with the participation of a Vatican choir – impressed the musical director, who suggested that we work together on the music of the film (original musical score) for the whole film. So she visited me in Greece. The language barrier between us, my broken English and his few words of Greek did not stand in the way of our collaboration, because the music “spoke” between us. We created a lot of original music together in my studio and edited a lot of my pre-existing melodies for the movie scenes.
My husband Stelios Generalis worked tirelessly with us, overseeing the orchestrations, sequencing and composing a few additional musical themes. Later film director Gabriel Bologna and film star René Taylor [best known for her work on the TV series The Nanny] came to Greece and were delighted with the end result. When they then presented the result to the other actors of the film, the reaction was unanimously positive, so you will understand, we are already discussing the music that we will write together for the next film!
TNH: How is Zoe when she puts down her accordion? What else does she like to do and what is her “secret sanctuary”?
ZT: I love family time, when we cook together, when we renovate our house, when we go on a trip to my island to visit my parents, when I take care of my garden, when I read a beautiful book, when I am in a sacred place and I pray.
TNH: When are you going to play in the United States?
ZT: I don’t hide the fact that I have a great desire to perform in the United States. I hope for a professional proposal-opportunity to give a beautiful concert, for all my compatriots of the Greek-American community.
