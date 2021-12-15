Indian superstar Salman Khans Da-Bangg on tour to dazzle Riyadh season

RIYAD: Speaking after the 42nd GCC summit on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the alliance will continue to play a role in strengthening security and stability in the Middle East region.

Today we look forward to building a thriving economic bloc, which requires creating a stimulating environment that depends on diversifying sources of income, the Crown Prince said.

The final communique, read by Nayef Al-Hajraf, the secretary general of the GCC, said that additional teamwork would be needed to address future challenges and underlined the importance of enhancing opportunities for women and young people. and for digital transformation in GCC countries.

The leaders agreed on principles and policies to develop strategic cooperation and economic development integration among the GCC states, and to realize the aspirations of their citizens, Al-Hajraf said.

Regional security and strategic relations were central concerns for Gulf leaders as they completed last-minute preparations for the 42nd annual GCC summit, chaired by King Salman in the Saudi capital on December 14.

Saudi Arabia chaired the summit, which took place following Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s tour of the Gulf states last week. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said earlier that the summit comes at a delicate and sensitive time. The security of the regions will be a key point on the agenda.

The summit is held every year to discuss the integration and interdependence between the Gulf States in the economic, commercial, educational and cultural fields to promote their development.

On February 9, 1981, during the first session of the GCC summit, foreign ministers signed a document establishing the Gulf Cooperation Council, which included six Gulf states, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates. It is considered to be one of the most successful regional groupings focusing on future goals.

The GCC was created to promote the security, stability, development, prosperity and well-being of the citizens of the Gulf countries. They are our fundamental wealth, and through them they realize our visions and our hopes, said King Salman.

In numbers, the GCC has succeeded in unifying 68 Gulf laws and regulations and 116 indicative Gulf laws and regulations. It has also established 42 Gulf joint institutions in the field of technological and economic cooperation, and 26 Gulf organizations operating under the aegis of the GCC. It also agreed to 17 joint development agreements and strategies.

Gulf countries are always seeking to strengthen coordination and cooperation and exchange experiences in all fields, Saudi Ambassador to Oman Abdullah Al-Anzi told Arab News.

Over the past 40 years, the GCC has organized 41 annual summits, four exceptional summits, 17 advisory summits and five joint summits.

GCC countries top the list of the 30 safest countries in the world amid the global pandemic.

What has been accomplished throughout the history of the GCC makes us proud, said United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

We believe that the affection and cooperation that unites our countries and our peoples is sufficient to increase the strength of the Gulf countries as one in a time that does not show mercy to the divided or the weak, he said. he adds.

Social conditions also caught the attention of the leaders of the GCC. At the 23rd GCC Doha Summit in 2002, leaders presented their views on empowering women in GCC countries and confirming their economic, social and family roles.

The GCC created the Peninsula Shield Force in 1984 to deter and respond to assaults against member states. In 2011, he deployed 10,000 troops to Bahrain to contain an uprising and support the Bahraini leadership. (SPA)

Since the creation of the CCG, it has made gains in various areas. Discussions focused on the need to improve the participation of women, support their role and enable them to participate effectively and influence the development of society, as well as to be part of leadership positions and the process of taking decision-making, with an emphasis on Islamic and Arab values ​​and principles.

The GCC has supported several activities in the cultural field which include visual arts, storytelling, poetry, film, theater, music, heritage and creativity.

In terms of political cooperation, the coordination of foreign policy is one of the essential aspects of the work of the GCC. This is based on several principles, including being a good neighbor; non-interference in internal affairs; mutual respect for the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of States; and the adoption of the principle of peaceful dialogue as a means of settling disputes.

The CCG, in the light of the remarkable integration it has achieved, is no longer a tool to strengthen the achievements of our peoples only but has become a regional edifice that initiates the establishment of regional security and peace. and international through its effective role in developing solutions and political initiatives for countries in crisis regions, said King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

In practice, it can be said that the GCC has managed to achieve many successes in foreign policy which have helped to maintain security and stability in the Gulf region and to support and serve Arab and Islamic causes.

Among the most important were the liberation of Kuwait, support for the Palestinian cause, as well as support for the stability and sovereignty of Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon and Libya.

Military cooperation between the Gulf countries has been characterized by intense work on the constitution and development of defense and security forces. Cooperation has developed qualitatively and quantitatively since the formation of the council.

We will continue with our brothers, the leaders of the GCC countries, to help advance the process of cooperation among our countries to realize the hopes of our peoples, and to advance the achievements of the GCC, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al -Said said.

At the 1998 GCC summit in Abu Dhabi (L), members agreed to hold semi-annual consultative meetings between summits to further strengthen cooperation. At a consultative meeting in Kuwait in 2004 (R), six-state interior ministers signed an anti-terrorism pact to boost intelligence sharing and coordination among security agencies. (WAM / AFP)

The presence of joint military forces for the GCC states is one of the important foundations for establishing a joint defense system that aims to provide security to protect the GCC states, defend their independence and protect their capabilities and their achievements.

In 1982, the Gulf States formed a joint military force, the Peninsula Shield Force, to deter and respond to military aggression against GCC member countries.

Security cooperation during the GCC included the signing of numerous agreements, memoranda of understanding and cooperation, and letters of intent.

Several specialized committees and technical working teams have been formed in various areas of security coordination and cooperation, and numerous centers and missions have been established to support and strengthen the Gulf security cooperation process.

Unity is one of the main goals of the GCC, and at the 41st summit (Sultan Qaboos and Sheikh Sabah) the subject of common destiny was highlighted, with the signing of AlUla’s declaration ending a dispute over the Gulf with Qatar.

AlUla’s declaration aims to strengthen cohesion among member states, ensure the return of Gulf joint action to its normal course and fulfill the aspirations of citizens of GCC states in the face of any threat to any of the GCC states.

The unity and integration of the GCC states, as well as the strengthening of consultation and cooperation between their leaders, are essential conditions for strengthening the security and stability of the region, as well as for the achievement of economic growth and cooperation in all fields, and this is the subject of the consensus of our peoples and our society, said Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

In the city of AlUla, in northwestern Saudi Arabia, in January 2021, GCC members signed a special declaration agreeing to restore relations with Qatar and pledging to strengthen cooperation on security. (Provided)

The AlUla summit is considered one of the important events in the history of the GCC, after the reestablishment of relations between the countries.

The declaration strengthens the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between our countries and peoples to serve their aspirations, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said earlier.

I hope that together we can support our joint action by the Gulf and the Arab countries to preserve our achievements and realize the hopes and aspirations of our peoples. I pray to Allah Almighty to preserve our homelands and ensure the well-being of our people, said the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Ahead of the 42nd GCC summit, the Saudi Crown Prince visited the five GCC allies last week, one of the most important visits to strengthen ties between the Kingdom and the Gulf countries.