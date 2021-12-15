Mumbai: BMC seals the buildings of the actor, filmmaker | Bombay News





MUMBAI: The West H Civic Corps on Tuesday sealed four buildings in Bandra, including that of film actors Kareena Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar after Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19.

The Johars building at Union Park in Bandra has been sealed off as a precaution, BMC officials said as the party behind the spread of the virus that was believed to have taken place at Johars’ home on December 8.

The Civic Quarter also sealed the building of actor Amrita Aroras on Kane Road in Bandra and the home of star wife Seema Khan in Pali Hill. Khan’s other two contacts from her home, including her son, also tested positive for the virus with her. Apart from them, another star wife who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday was Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor. Maheep is currently in home isolation and was close contact with the actor as well as Khan who tested positive for the first time on December 11.

Vinayak Vispute, deputy municipal commissioner for the western district of BMC H, said four buildings have been sealed, which are the private residences of these celebrities.

We held a RTPCR test camp on Tuesday in each of these buildings throughout the day where, in addition to residents, staff including drivers and housekeepers were also tested. We don’t want to take any risks, so until the test results are released, we will continue to keep the building sealed, Vispute said.

While BMC guidelines require more than five people to test positive for a building to be sealed, officials said they were sealing the building in this case with just one case as a precaution.

K West Ward Deputy City Commissioner Prithviraj Chavan confirmed to TOI that Maheep Kapoor had tested positive on the Covid list on Tuesday morning and that they would follow through on obtaining the names of his close contacts to be tested .

The BMC coming in and sealing the buildings and also holding the trial camps has caused panic in the Pali Hill area.

Madhu Poplai of the Pali Hill Association (PHRA) said that in order to avoid further panic among the residents, a message was sent from the side of PHRA.

The post said, Dear Members, Just so everyone is informed that Kiran Towers on Pali Hill has been completely sealed off. This is due to 3 cases of Covid 19. All service personnel are currently going through the RTPCR to be doubly sure that no cases of a new variant. There is no need to panic because the BMC medical staff are just doing their duty.

