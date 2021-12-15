Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, attended by family and friends at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. As the wedding festivities ended on December 9, the couple extended their stay in the state by a few more days. On Tuesday afternoon, the couple returned to Mumbai for the first time after their marriage as husband and wife.

Vicky and Katrina were greeted by a group of excited paparazzi waiting to click on the newlyweds at the airport. The couple happily posed for the paparazzi before exiting the airport premises. Katrina looked gorgeous as always in traditional pastel Indian clothing, while Vicky complimented her in an off-white shirt and pants.

The couple had a very intimate wedding in the presence of family and friends, due to the COVID-19 protocol they could not invite everyone to join them in their celebrations. Vicky and Katrina sent candy to everyone they couldn’t invite for the wedding with thoughtful handwritten notes. The couple could host a wedding reception in Mumbai for members of the film industry at a later date.

