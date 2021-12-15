Green Goblin actor Willem Dafoe speaks out on his secret comeback for Spider-Man: No Way Home





Green Goblin actor Willem Dafoe offered some more thoughts on his wild comeback in Spider-Man: No Path Home. The villain has spoken to Variety about the big premiere day finally happening. It looks like the entire cast is just relieved that people finally get the chance to see this movie. For the established star, he had the pleasure of seeing the internet debate itself crumbling. People are wondering where this episode will leave Peter Parker for ages now. In No way home, they will finally have their answer. Now, that doesn’t mean the Green Goblin star was going to let the cat out of the bag. Most spectators will have to wait until later this week to decide for themselves. But, there’s no doubt that every multiversal villain will have a big part to play in Spider-Man’s greatest adventure yet. “Yeah, it was pretty fun to lay low for a while, actually,” Dafoe admitted. “Let people speculate where this Spider-Man series is going. So now people are going to see it and it’s exciting.” Willem Dafoe was happy to keep a low profile and keep his tall #Spider Man return a secret for a while. https://t.co/2D6DAM71lU pic.twitter.com/okZEpSrQvm – Variety (@Variety) December 14, 2021 In some previous comments, the actor also told reporters he was thrilled with the advancements in technology since he slipped onto this glider in the early 2000s. Suits have come a long way over the years. that followed. He started, “I stood there for eight hours and they put different preformed pieces on me. Now they scan me and they can design it, then make the costume, then try it on me. It’s a huge one. leap in technology They are more flexible We can do more things with them. “It looks a little different … Old Norman and the Goblin are further away and they still have a few tricks up their sleeve. So that’s not correct – There have been some improvements to the costume, let’s say, “Dafoe added. Series star Tom Holland also shared how thrilled he was to have all of these actors established around the Homecoming trilogy finale. “Walking on the set, playing this character, we’re here with Spider-Man: No Way Home, and I’m established and I know what I’m doing, “Holland explained to Comic Book. “All of a sudden I’m thrown into this Raimi universe villain fight ball. It was crazy. I mean, I had so many ‘pinch’ moments where I was just standing there watching. Alfred doing scenes with him and I really had to get out of it and focus as an actor rather than a fan because I was panicking inside. “ Are you absolutely thrilled to see Green Goblin back for No way home? Let us know in the comments!

