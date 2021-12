Movies About Kanye West, Shania Twain, and The Masked Singer Named Best Nonproduced Hollywood Screenplays In This Years Blacklist

The Blacklist is Hollywood’s annual survey of top non-produced screenplays picked by studio and production company executives. Oscar-winning films like Slumdog Millionaire, Argo, Projector, and The king’s speech were all on the blacklist before they were produced. And today, like Vulture reports, the 2021 list has been unveiled. There’s a bunch of biopics on the list this year – Kanye West, Shania Twain, William Hung, Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich, pharma villain Martin Shkreli. There is a science fiction movie about an musician trying to save the planet. Oddly, there is also a script called The masked singer, who recounts that Mickey Rourke lost his mind after being forced to compete on The masked singer. Find the music related movies and their connecting lines below and check out the full list of scripts here. The mean one, Andrew Ferguson (21 mentions)

The completely scandalous and completely true story of pharmaceutical brother Martin Shkreli from his meteoric rise as a prodigious hedge fund manager and pharmaceutical director to his devastating downfall involving crime, corruption and the Wu-Tang Clan that exposed the rotten core of American health. care system. * Weird, Augustus Schiff (14 mentions)

A child with autism tries to do normal things in college by making friends, determining if girls like him, overcoming his mother’s death while seeing life in his musical way. Dropout from college, Thomas Aguilar, Michael Ballin (13 mentions)

An intimate journey of young Kanye West to create his seminal debut album that reinvents hip-hop music. Noisy, Whit Brayton (13 mentions)

A famous musician finds himself embroiled in the race to solve Earth’s main existential threat: deafening sound that never stops, forcing all of humanity to survive in silence. The masked singer, Mike Jones, Nicholas Sherman (12 mentions)

Mickey Rourke loses his mind after being forced to appear on TV’s top rated show: The Masked Singer. Symphony of survival, Daniel Persitz (12 mentions)

The incredible true story of Russian composer Dmitry Shostakovich writing an epic symphony during the murderous siege of Leningrad in WWII, a work of art so powerful it would save him and his family while helping to unite his people with the Allies. Shania!, Jessica Gallois (10 mentions)

Eilleen Edwards went from an impoverished education in rural Canada to transforming herself into ’90s country-pop world superstar Shania Twain, only to tackle her biggest challenge yet: putting her life and career together after to have lost his voice. Idol, Tricia Lee (9 mentions)

The true story of viral American Idol sensation William Hung.

