YouTuber Prajakta Koli enters Bollywood





YouTube star Prajakta Koli is about to embark on her Bollywood journey. Prajakta, known for uploading videos to her MostlySane channel, to debut in Bollywood 2022Jugg Jeeyo jug. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Although Prajakta is entering Bollywood, she has said she will not put her career on the back burner on YouTube, to which she has more than 6.4 million subscribers. She explained: I am really looking forward to my Bollywood debut. “Although I know there are some big names associated with the film, I’m not taking any pressure on it. Because what do I have to lose? The 28-year-old, known for her comedy sketches, continued: This is my first time, and if it doesn’t work, it will be a learning lesson. “But playing alongside such amazing artists brings a little bit of peace, and you think it’s gonna be okay. So I really don’t feel any pressure. Prajakta also appeared on the webcastMismatched. On the transition from content creator to YouTuber, Prajakta said: I’m not looking at the transition at the moment. “In fact, my move to Bollywood will hit me when the film is close to release. “Because I still have more than six months before its release. I don’t know how I’m going to treat it. But the only thing she’s sure is that she won’t stop creating content for YouTube. She added: I really want to play and play more characters. “I want to try new things. But content creation doesn’t stop. This is where my heart is. As we go along I try to juggle all of this. Prajakta Koli explained that she plans to do this by dedicating a week each month to creating and sharing content. She said: I still have a week to film and upload all the content to YouTube. “And then we juggle the rest of the days for all the other projects. I thought it would be difficult, which it is, but it is possible if we sit down and plan properly. “This is what I plan to do in the future.” Prajakta Koli is known for her comedy sketches, which include collaborations with other YouTubers. She also provides life updates to her viewers.

