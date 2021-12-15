Review: Steven Spielbergs West Side Story Remake Is Worse Than The Original

A rich and famous artist spends a hundred million dollars to revive a corpse with the blood of young people. The creature is still alive, but barely, and the infusion leaves it more dead than at the beginning. This is not the plot of A24’s latest horror film, but the unfortunate story of Steven Spielberg’s efforts to remake West Side Story, the musical about love and ethnic gang rivalry from New York. With screenwriter Tony Kushner, Spielberg attempted to correct dubious aspects of the 1961 film, including its cavalier portrayal of Puerto Rican characters and its stereotypes of a hardscrabble New York. But, instead of redesigning the story, they buttressed it with fragile new elements of sociology and psychology, as well as slight dramatic rearrangements. They made ill-conceived additions and ill-advised revisions. In the process, they managed to subtract doubly from the original.

Like the first film, Spielbergs is set around 1960 in San Juan Hill and Lincoln Square, when much of the neighborhood was being demolished. An opening shot plunging into the remake shows a rubble-strewn landscape dominated by a billboard announcing Slum clearanceto make way for a sparkling new complex called Lincoln Center. Ethnic tensions between the neighborhood’s white and Puerto Rican residents are rooted in a battle on their shrinking terrain. Whereas in the past there was sufficient area for both sides, there is now only room for one. (There is no indication that San Juan Hill was, in fact, a predominantly black neighborhood. The film features a black character with a speaking role, an arms dealer, played by Curtiss Cook.) try to pin down a cause because the Jets-Sharks rivalry reflects their more general evolution, in the new film, towards easy psychologization. In the original, directed by Robert Wise, the Jets are more than mere advocates of white interests; they are full-service bullies who harass white children as well. For all of its flaws, the original film does not rationalize aggression or racism or reduce its characters to unique motifs.

The original Tony, for example, wants to avoid a fight because he has a job and wants a brighter future than one who seems to be waiting for his lazy friends from the Jets. There wasn’t a single awakening that made him want to quit gang life. His decisions seem to follow the complex but incomplete impulses of his character. In contrast, Spielberg’s Tony film is about a convict who spent a year in Sing Sing due to a fight in which he nearly killed another young man. He avoids the Jets because he doesn’t want to jeopardize his parole. When Riff tries to persuade him to participate in the rumble with the Sharks anyway, Tony explains that he spent his time in prison regretfully examining himself and deciding to live differently. Whatever Spielberg and Kushner may have had in mind, what they deliver with this simplistic backstory is an endorsement of incarceration: the film makes it clear that Tony walked out of jail as a better person than he is. Between.

Maria has a more fulfilling life in New York than in the 1961 film. In the original, she recently arrived from Puerto Rico for an arranged marriage with Chino. In the new movie, she’s been in town for years, caring for her father (this suggests he’s dead), and she expresses, in one line, a desire to go to college. Bernardo is now a boxer who is just starting his career. Chino, an indefinite presence in the original, is now in night school studying accounting and repairing calculating machines. But nothing comes from these new practical accentuations; the characters have no inner life, cultural substance or richer experience than in the first film. Maria still has little definition beyond her relationship with Tony; it remains as encrypted as it was in the 1961 film.

Indeed, Spielbergs films drastically, terribly transforming the scene from the original that makes sense of the stories of Maria and Tonys’ family, and he does so with a moralism that could have embarrassed studio filmmakers even then. . In the original film, Maria works with Anita at a local bridal shop owned by a Puerto Rican woman, and Tony comes to visit her there after hours. In a fun, comedic sequence, they use models to act out as they meet their families, until their jokes gracefully result in a mock wedding ceremony. In the Spielbergs film, Maria works at the Gimbels department store as a housekeeper on the night shift, and the gracious irony of the bridal boutique’s humble marriage has been traded for a solemn false union in the expressly religious setting of the cloisters, with an altar in front of a stained-glass window. In another nod to the beneficial effects of his incarceration, Tony explains to Maria that he saw the Cloisters for the first time from the window of the bus that took him to prison.

Rita Moreno, Anita’s original films, is back for Spielbergs, playing the widow of Doc, the owner of the candy store and drugstore that serves as the Jets’ hangout. More Moreno is a winning formula for any film, but even here Spielberg relies on his presence to justify his superficial and reductive choices. Valentina and the late Doc are described as the neighborhood’s premier mixed marriage, and Tony lives in the basement of the store after being released from prison, Valentina has given him both a job and a place to live. Now that Tony has met Maria, he tells Valentina that he wants to be like Doc, his model of male virtue. In planning a life with Maria, he not only follows the romantic dictates of his heart, but also adopts a social archetype.

The cast and direction of the actors in Spielberg’s film is strangely paradoxical. Natalie Wood, of course, didn’t have to play Maria in the original film, and her irrepressible presence couldn’t save the woefully narrow role. In Spielberg’s film, Maria is played by Rachel Zegler, a young actress whose mother is Colombian. Unlike Wood, whose singing voice has been dubbed by that of Marni Nixon, Zegler performs his own songs, with a voice that is both powerful and delicate. Still, Spielberg asks her to act like a Disney princess, with over-simplified facial and vocal expressions reflecting only one unambiguous emotion at a time. Ansel Elgort, as Tony, has a childish bewilderment in his eyes, and if Spielberg was interested in Tony’s life rather than his list of motives, that quality could have been put to good use. But Elgort is also seven years older than Zegler, and his attitude towards her is almost avuncular. There is no chemistry, no sense of a meeting of equals.

There weren’t many sparks between Wood and Richard Beymer (the original Tony), and Wise wasn’t exactly the most daringly original Hollywood filmmaker. But he still found inspired workarounds to evoke the passion onscreen. For starters, the dancing at the gym where Tony and Maria meet is way sexier than anything in Spielberg’s movie. In the Wises version, the very walls of the gym are burning with passion, painted a furious red, and the dance itself, unlike that in the Spielbergs film, is blatantly erotic. When Tony and Maria see each other dancing in the original, the entire gym goes blurry, leaving them with a sort of surreal tunnel vision for each other. Then the gym darkens into a mystical nocturnal space and the music changes, and the whole decor becomes wildly romantic with the force of their love. In the new film, their meeting is only a face-to-face behind the stands.

The change is emblematic of Spielberg’s failure, as it’s not just visual imagination and whimsy that he can’t match. The best things in its version of West Side Story, the songs, their acerbity, racial discrimination perspective and class privilege are already in the old one, while the best things in the old West Side Story are lacking. There are no lieutenants of police openly insulting white children, or openly racist and threatening diatribe against Puerto Ricans, who respond with a hiss, sardonically, My country is yours. The end of the original, with its restraint and simplicity, has been weighed down with additional detail and grandeur. The remake even thwarts the core empathies of the original. It features a particularly vigorous version of the Gee issue, Officer Krupke, in which the Jets poke fun at the occasional diagnoses and homilies applied to them and other so-called juvenile delinquents. But the 1961 film does not offer easy answers to their troubled lives; it fits the song, if only by omission. Spielberg, on the other hand, delivers the very kind of diagnoses that the song is meant to poke fun at. Krupkify the film. He leaves no free end, no ambiguity, no extravagance, no extreme. Instead, he enumerates the topics and solutions dutifully and seriously, creating an airtight consistency seemingly rooted not in the positive shaping of the drama but in the quest for plausible deniability in the court of critical opinion.