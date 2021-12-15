Entertainment
Matthew McConaughey wants to play with Kate Hudson again | Entertainment
Matthew McConaughey hopes to work with Kate Hudson again.
The 52-year-old star has starred with the actress in the films “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” and “Fool’s Gold” and believes the chemistry between the two means they enjoy working together on the big screen.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her animated comedy sequel “Sing 2”, Matthew said, “It’s fun working with her! She’s fun, she’s rock and roll.
“(For a romantic comedy to work) the male and female, or whoever the two protagonists are, they’ve got to have some kind of chemistry where you’re going, ‘I buy this! I wanna be there!’
“And we’ve done this a number of times. And that’s why we love working with each other.”
The “Wolf of Wall Street” star said he would be ready to star with Kate if “the right script for the right movie” was found.
The Oscar winner is reprising her role as Buster Moon, an enthusiastic koala who leads a team of animals looking to impress a top producer with their show on stage and believes the whole family will be happy to listen to the film.
Matthew said: “With a lot of animated films the kids pull us towards them… but if you get one that I want to go to that my mom and grandma want to go to too… then you’ve got something for everything. family. That’s what we have in there. “
The actor also revealed that he has “more credibility on the streets” with his children since starring in the animated films which also feature the voices of Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton.
Matthew, who shares Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, eight, with wife Camila Alves, said: “I have more street-to-table credit now.
“We went for years and people were like, ‘What’s your kids favorite movie that you made? And I was like, ‘They haven’t seen any! I didn’t do anything they could see! ‘”
