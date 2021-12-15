Entertainment
South Indian actor Rahman ready for Bollywood debut in Tiger Shroff’s Ganpath
NEW DELHI : South Indian star Rahman, known for working in several Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, to make Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganpath in 2022.
Certainly, several players are looking beyond their native-speaking industries to catch the eyes of the whole of India. Spy thriller from producer Ronnie Screwvalas Majnu Mission starring Sidharth Malhotra will mark the debut of Telugu star Kannada Rashmika Mandannas in Bollywood.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is set to make a foray into Telugu cinema next year with RRR, a period action film to be directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame. Incidentally, the film which features Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, is also expected to star actor Ajay Devgn in what is billed as a supporting role. While some actresses have already participated in this talent exchange (Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha starred in Rajinikanths Kochadaiyaan and Lingaa, respectively. Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra have also directed Tamil films), industry experts say recent interest from male actors indicates the growing influence of South Indian films.
With worldwide earnings of over Rs. 1700 crore, Rajamoulis Telugu language film, Baahubali 2: the conclusion, is by far the highest grossing Indian film. In 2018, the science fiction film Rajinikanth 2.0 earned more than Rs. 600 crores worldwide. Bollywood’s biggest stars, on the other hand, struggled with big-ticket Aamir Khans movies. Hindustan thugs finished at Rs. 138 crore nationally, while Shah Rukh Khans Zero did not reach the Rs. 90 crore mark. Another show Kalank earned Rs. 80 crore in the country.
Experts in the media and entertainment industry say there is more awareness of the good work being done in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries. In fact, the presence of Akshay Kumars helped Rajinikanths 2.0 penetrate deeper into northern India. Considering the movie was shot in both Tamil and Hindi, that helped too.
RRR, too, will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/industry/media/south-indian-actor-rahman-set-for-bollywood-debut-in-tiger-shroff-s-ganpath-11639544473786.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]