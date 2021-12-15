South Indian actor Rahman ready for Bollywood debut in Tiger Shroff’s Ganpath

NEW DELHI : South Indian star Rahman, known for working in several Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, to make Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganpath in 2022.

Certainly, several players are looking beyond their native-speaking industries to catch the eyes of the whole of India. Spy thriller from producer Ronnie Screwvalas Majnu Mission starring Sidharth Malhotra will mark the debut of Telugu star Kannada Rashmika Mandannas in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is set to make a foray into Telugu cinema next year with RRR, a period action film to be directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame. Incidentally, the film which features Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, is also expected to star actor Ajay Devgn in what is billed as a supporting role. While some actresses have already participated in this talent exchange (Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha starred in Rajinikanths Kochadaiyaan and Lingaa, respectively. Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra have also directed Tamil films), industry experts say recent interest from male actors indicates the growing influence of South Indian films.

With worldwide earnings of over Rs. 1700 crore, Rajamoulis Telugu language film, Baahubali 2: the conclusion, is by far the highest grossing Indian film. In 2018, the science fiction film Rajinikanth 2.0 earned more than Rs. 600 crores worldwide. Bollywood’s biggest stars, on the other hand, struggled with big-ticket Aamir Khans movies. Hindustan thugs finished at Rs. 138 crore nationally, while Shah Rukh Khans Zero did not reach the Rs. 90 crore mark. Another show Kalank earned Rs. 80 crore in the country.

Experts in the media and entertainment industry say there is more awareness of the good work being done in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries. In fact, the presence of Akshay Kumars helped Rajinikanths 2.0 penetrate deeper into northern India. Considering the movie was shot in both Tamil and Hindi, that helped too.

RRR, too, will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

