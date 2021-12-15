Make way for Mr. and Mrs. Kaushal! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are back in town after big wedding and honeymoon





Make way for Mr. and Mrs. Kaushal! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are back in town and they’ve left heads turned with their first appearance together at the airport after their big wedding in Sawai Madhopur and their honeymoon in the Maldives. Vicky and Katrina looked super beautiful together and made us go gaga over their bridal glow. Look at them, aren’t they just adorable together. Vicky looked dapper in this outfit while Katrina looked stunning in this gorgeous Indian outfit and didn’t miss the sindoor. Hague! Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi indeed! Also Read – Brahmastra: Ahead of Motion Poster Launch Amitabh Bachchan Shares FIERY Preview of Ranbir Kapoor; said Dharti ka kann kann kaanp uthega Also Read – Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s FIRST Photos from Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Are About Love, Honor & Darling Vicky and Katrina will now leave their new plush and will soon become neighbors of the powerful couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Also Read – Interior Pictures of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s New Sea Facing 4BHK Home in Juhu Will Leave You Stunned It is also reported that soon Mr. and Mrs. Kaushal will host a large wedding reception and invite all the greats from Bollywood and other industries. It is said that from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Kahn Khan Aamir Khan, Virat Kohli and many others will honor the reception with their presence. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021 and shared the photos with the world. They both took Instagram as heir and shared their wedding photos with the same post that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for all that brought us to this moment. Seeking all of your love. and your blessings as we begin this new journey together. “ After getting married, the couple even sent boxes of candy to media staff and shared their happiness with them. After their big reception, Katrina and Vicky will resume their respective jobs. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

