Could he? Are they going? What if? What could happen next in Succession | Succession

For all of his mad, mad energy, and for all of his subsequent emotional dips, this week’s Succession finale may have been the most important of his entire run. Because, unless I’m wrong, Succession, a show about people trying to force-build an estate, just had its estate. And now everything must change.

The episode ended with Logan Roy challenging his children by selling Waystar Royco to idiosyncratic Swedish tech brother Lukas Matsson. It’s an unexpected twist, as if King Lear contains an odd new beat where Lear hands the British crown to Jack Dorsey for a laugh, but he sets up a bold new future for the show. What will happen in season four? Here are some theories.

Everything stays the same

Succession season three resumed seconds after season two ended. It was a smart move, showing the immediate whirlwind of confusion that followed Kendall Roys’ decision to defeat her father, and something similar could happen here. This week’s episode ended with three of Roy’s siblings heartbroken and angry at their father’s great betrayal. Perhaps season four could pick up at that exact moment and show their efforts to reorganize their rebellion against him. This is something that Succession undoubtedly does very well for the most part, its biggest moments have been those thrilling scenes where Kendall seeks support to topple his father and Jesse Armstrong has more than enough dramatic influence to center any the season around the battle to put an end to the Matsson accord.

Logan Sells, Part 1

That said, we’ve seen this scenario, or similar versions, play out countless times before. It might be more satisfying to start season four a bit later. Logan sold Waystar to Matsson and is now a (moderately) powerless figurehead. Matsson, meanwhile, has the reins and is ready to disrupt. And then there are the Roy children, who are all fighting to earn their place in the company. There is a contingent of Succession fans, I admit being one of them, from time to time who have long despaired of how kids would get away without the right to have their dad as their boss. If all the excruciating psychodrama of being in the family business went away, would they thrive? would they sink? Would they spend their lives plotting in vain to overthrow their new boss, as they did with their father?

Logan Sells, Part 2

The alternative, and one that threatens to alienate the public, is simply to pretend that Waystar Royco does not exist. Matsson broke in and fired everyone, and now runs it as his own little dictatorship without the involvement of any member of the Roy family. Suddenly, the central theme is the total absence of the family business. Is Logan Roy capable of being a satisfied retiree, or would his thirst for professional violence drive him mad? Would Shiv return to the world of politics? Kendall has the experience of existing outside of Waystar, so could this new environment be her path to rebuilding her fractured self-esteem? What the hell would Roman do? All the great shows of all time have a season like this, where the main characters find themselves torn from the comfort of their surroundings Mad Men broke Sterling Cooper, Tony Soprano divorced Carmela, Lost hit a nuclear bomb with a pierre and everyone came home time and there has never been a better chance for Succession to follow suit.

The ascent of Wambsgans

Really, though, I suspect that all everyone really wants to see from Succession is the continued domination of Tom Wambsgans. For years Tom has been a figure of the ridiculous, his wife doesn’t like him, and his family sees him only as a socially climbing freeloader. Logan’s nod in the final moments seemed to signal yet another period of triumph for Tom. Perhaps, with Logan out of sight, Tom could be the main antagonist of Successions; a character who has taken everything the Roy kids felt entitled to, and is eager to rub his face at every turn. Would Tom succeed in the upper echelons of power? No, of course not, it would be a disaster. But try to tell me you wouldn’t want to watch this.