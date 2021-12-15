Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan to Host 2022 IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi





NEXA will collaborate with Miral and DCT Abu Dhabi for the seventh consecutive year. The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards arrives in Abu Dhabi for its 22nd edition on March 18-19, 2022. Organized in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Ministry of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, the Abu Dhabi Experiences Curator, the event will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and will take place in Etihad Arena, which is part of the Yas Bay waterfront. on Yas Island. Commemorating the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations throughout the year, marking its 50th anniversary, the 22nd edition of IIFA will feature a grand celebration of the best talents from Indian cinemas, bringing together world dignitaries, international media, fans and moviegoers. of the whole world. Continuing their partnership for the seventh consecutive edition of the IIFA, NEXA will collaborate with Miral and DCT Abu Dhabi for this star-studded event. Speaking on the award ceremony, Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: India has long been one of Abu Dhabi’s main supply markets for tourists s ‘building on solid historical ties. The hosting of the IIFA Awards underlines the key strategic position that the Indian market occupies for the emirate. In addition, we have excellent links with the Indian film industry, which has been drawn to the UAE capital for many years by our high quality infrastructure. The addition of the IIFA to the Abu Dhabi calendar of events therefore aligns perfectly with our five-year strategy for developing the cultural and creative industries. Hosting an event like this also demonstrates the UAE’s attractiveness to attracting world-class entertainment, and the confidence that the organizers have in the superior facilities, expertise and protocols of strict emirates health and safety. We look forward to welcoming visitors from India and beyond to experience this event, and also to explore the various tourist attractions and cultural offerings of Abu Dhabi during their stay. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, added: It is an honor for Abu Dhabi to host the IIFA Weekend & Awards at Etihad Arena on Yas Bay on Yas Island. As the largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue in the Middle East, Etihad Arena presents an ideal setting for world-class events that draw international stars and audiences. Hosting this highly anticipated event strengthens the Yas Islands position as the world’s premier destination for leisure, entertainment and business and Abu Dhabi’s place on the global tourism and entertainment map. Salman Khan said: I have always loved being part of the IIFA family and traveling to great destinations, but this year I am very happy that we are heading to one of my favorites, Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi. The IIFA is always a moment to remember and this year it will be an even bigger celebration as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee. Over the past 21 years, IIFA has not only given Indian cinema an international platform, but it has also created a wonderful opportunity to bring us to our fans and connect millions of people around the world. I am proud and excited to prepare to host the IIFA 2022 Weekend and Awards on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi as we unite the world through cinema and celebration. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, commented: NEXA has always celebrated the relentless spirit of creators who constantly explore, innovate and experiment to inspire the world. It is for this very reason that NEXA has collaborated with IIFA, which is a platform for recognizing India’s best creative talents in the film world and celebrating the best in film arts. The association is in its sixth year and NEXA and IIFA symbolize challenging the status quo to create new and inspiring experiences. NEXA helps create premium experiences through its holistic design, sophisticated styling and innovative technology, just like IIFA, which builds life experiences and praises excellence in Indian cinema on a global scale. We look forward to IIFA 2022 to be held at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi to inspire our new-age consumers who seek global experiences in their daily lives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.broadcastprome.com/news/bollywood-superstar-salman-khan-to-host-iifa-awards-2022-in-abu-dhabi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos