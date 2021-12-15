“OTT has blurred the lines between regional and national,” says Aranyak actor Parambrata Chatterjee-Entertainment News, Firstpost

“OTT is all in one box, so you can just pick and choose what you want to watch and I myself have witnessed over the past few years how perceptions have changed,” says Parambrata Chatterjee.

Since actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay stepped on camera in 2001, he has achieved everything he has done, from television to Bengali films to Bollywood, his recent OTT debut, and acting to achievement through production. In an interview, Parambrata Chatterjee talks about her journey in the industry so far, her experience working with Raveena Tandon in the Netflix series Aranyak. Excerpts from the interview:

You’re back in Aranyak and this time you’ve teamed up with Raveena Tandon to solve horrific serial killings. What attracted you to this project and this character?

There were too many boxes that were checked. First off, it was for Netflix – the most prestigious platform we have. Roy Kapur Films, Ramesh & Rohan Sippy, someone like Raveena Tandon it all mattered and then when I heard the story and finally the script I think it made perfect sense so yeah. It was something that came to me and there was no question of not intervening.

What was it like working with Raveena Tandon? You both belong to different theater schools. How did the merger go?

I think more than belonging to two different theater schools, I would say two different genres of cinema. You know I’m a 90s boy and no matter what kind of movies I did later on I watched all the good kind of movies growing up so yeah I watched a lot of Raveena movies Tandon. So it was very strange to end up working for so long and for so many days and so closely with someone that I was sort of a fanboy in my teenage years and I also told him that on the first day of it. filming. But yeah, after about the first 4-5 days it got easy. We became great friends and it was very easy, very relaxed and very enjoyable. We have developed a great friendship.

How do you see the OTT platform? Is it thatto giveyou job satisfaction that maybe lacked before?

I think what OTT has done is blurred the lines between regional, national and all that. I think it’s all in one box so you can just pick and choose what to watch and I myself have witnessed over the last few years how perceptions have changed, how people have changed. appreciate good work beyond the limits of language these days. It’s cool, so yes it opens up possibilities for accessing content in general and it’s there to stay alongside the big screen.

The big screen will never fade but yes, OTT creates opportunities for foreign subjects who never found their way here and it also provides opportunities for people who would like to experiment by telling stories on screen, it becomes a little more widespread in the whole cinema process is more democratic.

Why are you so rarely seen in Hindi movies despite such a great debut in Kahani?

I think in the future the rarely seen bit you talk about will be a bit less and even if you look at the last couple of years I think the rare scene has diminished. AfterKahani people were waitingthat I would immediately move to Mumbai and start making Hindi movies. I didn’t want that. I was very busy in Bengal. I learned the direction myself and was doing a lot of things. I don’t regret it at all. I made bad choices in Hindi. I’m paying a little attention to this now and almost as part of my answer to your previous question on what to do, I think the advent of OTT has given me and a lot of others like me, a lot of good work.



Still from Aranyak.

More than twenty years as an actor and director in Bengali cinema … what is your assessment of these two decades? Which of your films do you see as a turning point?

Yes, two decades !! I started so young it’s been almost two decades yeah it’s been fascinating and in a lot of ways it’s been very fascinating. When I think about it, sometimes I feel like I’ve had several lives. There is a movie in English calledThe Many Lives of Pippa Lee. It’s nice. I think my journey and many others like the journeys of many people remind me of this film because I have the impression that we live several lives during the same lifetime. So what I did in 2001-2 seemed to be a different life, it’s like a different person living that life. So it’s living several lives in one life. And much more has to happen. I think I must become much wiser than I am now. I am always quite impulsive about certain things. I think all the experiences made me mature, they also succeeded in keeping the hunger alive. You know, deciding to turn off television was a big turning point for me. Make Sandip Ray’s films thenThe bang connectionwas a turning point. It made me a movie actor. Then going to study in the UK was a turning point, although people thought it was sheer madness. But I’m glad I did. I think becoming a producer and director is a big turning point. And I would say that recently the pandemic has been a turning point.

Your last director Abhijan recounted the life and career of the legendary Soumitra Chatterjee. What attracted you to him and this project?

Abhijancame my way. The producers were a dear friend of Soumitrada, so they came to me and told me they would like to do that. I thought about it and then concluded that yes, I would like to do so. I do not know. When the movie comes out, some people might not like it, some people might like it a lot. But I think for me it was a very unique experience to interact with Soumitrada spending so much time with him.

As a big fan of Bengali cinema, I saw that it was passed down from Satyajit Ray and Ritwick Ghatak to Aparna Sen and my dear late friend Rituparno Ghosh. Do you agree with me that a certain stagnation seeped into Bengali cinema after Ghosh? Why and what is the solution?

I don’t know the reason for the stagnation but yes I kind of agree with the stagnation. I think any industry when mainstream and commercial films stop working, I think that’s a bad sign for the industry because you know, I think mainstream and parallel cinema are in control. mutually. I think mainstream cinema in Bengali has completely ceased to function and that is not a good sign and I think the people who do this kind of cinema have become a little complacent. He’s stopped exploring more ingrained, deep-rooted subjects and that’s a problem. Having said that, there is a lot of interesting work going on and the people who have probably become complacent are also trying new things and nothing stops, and then the next year or two will be very crucial. After the pandemic, we thought the whole Bengali film industry would likely collapse, but fortunately that did not happen. On the contrary, a lot of new films are made. It would be very, very interesting to see how that goes and I think there will be a bit of churning, so let’s see how it goes.

Tell me about your projects and plans?

So regarding the Bengali scene, I have another release on the 10th and then yet another Bengali movie the following week. As a production company, we will produce 3 movies next year, medium size Bengali movies. And in the OTT space I’m doing a series for Prime Video called the girl, then another series for Lionsgate Play. I’m also making a film produced by Applause Entertainment. I am currently shooting for a sports film. So, it’s a busy schedule for me.

Subhash K Jha is a journalist based in Patna. He’s been writing about Bollywood long enough to know the industry inside and out.

Read all the latest news, trends and entertainment news here. follow us onFacebook,TwitterandInsta gram.