Billie Eilish “Cried Every Day” From Nerves Before Saturday Night Live | Entertainment





Billie Eilish “cried everyday” for a week before hosting “Saturday Night Live”. The 19-year-old singer was the guest presenter on last weekend’s edition of the comedy show and she admitted she was terrified in the days leading up to the high-profile TV appearance. She admitted: Getting ready for SNL was fucking crazy, man. It was literally foreign. I cried every day of the week. No joke at all, explaining how she likes to play but it’s not my world. “ Remembering going through a painting she had read beforehand, she added: I went to the green room, cried and came back. I was just scared. It’s like, it’s SNL These incredibly talented actors surround a table where somehow I’m the main course. The nerves of the hitmaker “Happier Than Ever” also caused a physical reaction as she was sick with anxiety. She told Howard Stern of SiriusXM: I had a whole body reaction. I threw up on a plane on my way here. I had some crazy stuff when I got here, like you wouldn’t believe, you know, stuff where you have to be completely naked on the toilet. I’ve been anxious and nervous just because it’s not my world and I’m so petrified of people who think I’m bad. “ Fortunately, Billie’s nerves quickly vanished once she stepped out for the dress rehearsal in front of a live audience. She said: As soon as I saw the crowd and felt their joy, it was like I wasn’t nervous. It was relieving, I was like, Oh, this is really amazing, and I don’t have to worry. It’s just for fun. In her opening monologue for the show, the “villain” singer joked that her mother told her to give up her acting ambitions. She said, “I’ve spent a lot of years pretending to be someone I’m not. Basically playing. And someone wise once said to me, Billie, you should never, ever. act, that person was my mother … “My parents were both actors, as was my brother. It was my dream to be in a movie, and I remember the death of that dream. “I was nine. My mom wrote a movie based on her life – that’s right – she chose my brother Finneas as her son. She played the mom. And in the movie, she didn’t have a girl! So yes, I got it! But my mom is my best friend. “ The Grammy Award winner then greeted her mother on stage, who wore a sweater emblazoned with the slogan ‘Finneas’ mom’ to continue the joke before noting that “[the film story] is right. It literally happened! “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crowrivermedia.com/national/entertainment/billie-eilish-cried-every-day-with-nerves-before-saturday-night-live/article_2b367b66-8cac-5fdd-ae41-fc69193572c0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos