Black juror confused by noose reaction





CHICAGO The only black juror on the panel who sentenced Jussie smollett Lying to Chicago Police said he couldn’t get over what the actor didn’t do after claiming attackers put a noose around his neck: rip it off and keep it. If others saw the noose as Smolletts A clumsy effort to portray his attackers as racist, Andre Hope has seen much more. As an African American I don’t put that rope back at all, Andre Hopetold WLS-TV. At trial, Smollett said that after the attack in downtown Chicago in January 2019, he returned home and put the noose around his neck for the police who came to his apartment shortly after. can see it. Hope was not the only black person to fight against Smolletts’ use of such a powerful symbol of racism in the United States to convince authorities that he was the victim of a hate crime. In an interview with NewsNation Now after Smollett was convicted last Thursday, Eddie Johnson, who was Chicago Police Superintendent in January 2019 when Smollett said he was attacked, said much the same. I was worried because I don’t think there are many black people in America with a noose around their neck and wouldn’t take it off immediately, Johnson said. Hope said the evidence against Smollett was overwhelming. At trial, two brothers testified that Smollett recruited them to carry out the mock attack. Hope said the counter-narrative put forward by Smolletts lawyers that the couple actually planned the attack on Smollett didn’t make sense. When you just use your common sense like what, yeah, it doesn’t add up, said Hope, a 63-year-old father of two who lives in the suburb of Bellwood, west of Chicago. Following:Jussie Smollett convicted of 5 counts of organizing racist, anti-gay attack in Chicago, lying to police Hope listened to prosecutors claim that Smollett staged the hoax because he was angry that the studio where he filmed the Empire TV show did not take the hate messages he received seriously. But after all the evidence has been presented, after all the witnesses have testified, Hope still has one big question. I still haven’t figured out why he did it, why it even had to happen, Hope said. He was a star. Smollett faces up to three years in prison when he returns to court next year for conviction. But experts said he was much more likely to be placed on probation and ordered to do community service. That would suit Hope, who thinks Smollett doesn’t deserve to go to jail. And, he said, he hopes the actor who testified that he lost his livelihood has a chance to resume his career. Following:Will Jussie Smollett testify at the Chicago trial? Legal experts intervene

