Hope it will be an exciting year 2022 for me: Rakul Preet Singh | Bollywood

With six films in the works, actor Rakul Preet Singh has high hopes for the New Year. Next year will be very important to me. I want people to like my work and have a lot of appreciation for me, the actor says. Currently filming for Chhatriwali in Lucknow, the Sardar Ka Grandson Said the actor, I’m very excited about 2022. Due to the pandemic, fortunately-unfortunately some projects have been delayed, so in the coming year many will see the light of day. There are so many variations in my choice of roles because each character is totally different from each other. Currently, the only audience recall value is The De Pyaar De but so much work has been done after that so I’m waiting for the audience’s reaction. Talking to us about her upcoming projects, she says, the first six months will see four of my releases starting with Attack with Jean Abraham, fugue 34 with Amitji (Bachchan) with Ajay (Devgn) sir, Doctor G with Ayushmann (Khurrana) followed by Thank God. Meanwhile, in the second semester Chhatriwali will publish that we are filming here after this movie from Akshay (Kumar) gentlemen (Mission Cinderella) is in preparation. Following the Lucknow schedule, Singh is set to take a 10-day New Years vacation with friends before joining the set for the movie Akshays. The city has just been used as a backdrop since the film takes place in Karnal (Haryana). the Aiyaari and At the bay the actor has been in town for 45 days. I had a to-do list here. I have been to Ghantaghar (Clock Tower), Bhool Bhulaiya (Imambara) and Ambedkar Park. I have heard so much about Lakhnavi kebabs but didn’t realize that the city is at the same time a complete set of heritage, culture, history and modernity. Singh recently watched movies Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Sooryavanshi in theaters. My parents also visited me in Lucknow so I took them so we went shopping and went to the movies. The actor savoring Basket Chaat in Lucknow (Instagram) Lovers of Awadhi cuisine, shares the actor, I have become a fan of Lakhnavi cuisine. I have been eating from basket chaat, tikki, royal chaat, bun-maska, chaai, samosa to galawati kebabs. I am not into weight loss diets; I am a healthy diet and quantity control. I skip meals daily so it’s like intermittent fasting and the food I had before is well digested. About the new fear of the virus, she said, today we have Omicron, tomorrow we may have something else, so it has become a way of life. We have to be careful whether it’s on sets or anywhere in the world. We are frequently tested and follow protocols. We need to beat the virus by getting vaccinated and taking precautions.

