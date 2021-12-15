15 famous actors who quit after a movie





Me too, I would never act again if the director hypnotized me. For any actor, being successful in your very first role would be a dream come true. For many, that would mean the start of an illustrious film career, but for some, that experience in the spotlight is enough. Here are 15 actors who were successful with just one movie and then decided to quit: 1. Carrie Henn played Newt in Aliens in 1986, but she stopped acting afterwards because her family moved from London to the United States. 20thcentfox / 20thCentFox / Courtesy of Everett Collection

She initially booked the role after meeting costar Sigourney Weaver, and they continued to keep in touch as Henn, who is now a teacher, grew up. His only other acting credit is a voice role in the 2020 animated film.Thunder Island. 2. After playing the role of Charlie Bucket in the 1971s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Peter Ostrum turned down a contract for three films, and his life is passed “back to normal. “ Paramount Pictures courtesy of Everett Collection

Instead of an actor, he became a veterinarian. However, in a virtual meeting along with other former child stars to mark the film’s 50th anniversary, he gave his approval for the upcoming prequel Wonka, with Timothée Chalamet. He said, “Anything about Wonka is good for the Wonka story. It’s a great story and it needs to be told no matter who produces or does it. 3. Although a singer Gwen Stefani has been in several movies and TV shows as herself, the only movie character she ever played was Jean Harlow in 2004 The aviator. Miramax / Miramax / Courtesy of Everett Collection

She also did some dubbing as DJ Suki in Trolls. 4. In 1984, Tami Stronach played the childish empress in The never-ending story, but, after a brief foray into music and an onslaught of unwanted attention, her family decided that she would no longer continue to act as an actress. Warner Bros / Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

When she grew up, Stronach became a professional dancer and stage actress. 5. Emmanuel Schotte, former soldier, starred in the 1999 French film Humanity as Pharaoh de Winter, and although he won the award for best actor at the Cannes Film Festival, he chose not to pursue a film career. 6. In 1971, Dennis wilson, co-founder of Beach boys, made his one and only screen appearance as a mechanic in Two-way blacktop. Universal Pictures courtesy of Everett Collection

seven. In 1966, model Dorothy McGowan starred as titular model in the French film Who are you, Polly Maggoo? then disappeared from the public eye. Lmpc / LMPC via Getty Images

Director William Klein approached her to be in the movie, and they had a great working relationship. McGowan said Harper’s Bazaar, “It was fun working with Bill because he was like my older brothers, who were just as beautiful and just as tall and just as full of hell. But he really had some crazy ideas. And I was enough. free to express them. I couldn’t express myself as well to others because they didn’t understand me. “ After the film’s release, however, she quit both acting and modeling in order to start a family. 8. Maria callas, a famous opera singer, has only appeared in one film of the 1969 Italian production Medea, in which she played the main role. Pier Paolo Pasolini Courtesy of Everett Collection

Surprisingly, she didn’t sing in the movie. 9. In 2003, Robert Tsai played Lawrence in Rock school, and thereafter continued his studies at Dartmouth College. Paramount / Paramount / Courtesy of Everett Collection

He also continued to play the piano. ten. In 1987 Sarah pickering played the main character in the adaptation of Charles Dickens Little Dorrit then disappeared from the entertainment world to live a quiet life. Cannon Films / Cannon Films / Courtesy of Everett Collection

11. Eleonora Duse, an accomplished theater actor, made only one film in 1917 Ash, in which she plays Rosalia Derios. Ullsteinimage Dtl. / photo ullstein via Getty Images

12. In 1967 Nadine nortier only gave him an on-screen performance as the main character in Handkerchief. UGC / SADC Courtesy Everett Collection

Director Robert Bresson was known for foundry non-actors. 13. In 1991, Amber Scott played Maggie Banning in To hang up, but she never assumed other roles in the cinema. TriStar Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

In 1995, she dubbed for the television documentary seriesAmerican experience. She briefly returned to the entertainment industry in 2019, producing the short film. Cannonball. 14. Stefan GttlerHuttenbesitzer’s only acting credit in the 1976 film Glass heart, he was in hypnotized by director Werner Herzog. 15. And finally, Sonja skiba, whose only acting credit is Ludmilla in Glass heart, was also hypnotized during its performance. Production of the film Werner Herzog courtesy of Everett Collection

