LAPD publishes video of armed robbery in Hollywood; 2 expensive watches slipped





LOS ANGELES The Los Angeles Police Department released a spooky video on Tuesday of an armed robbery outside a house in Hollywood that resulted in the theft of two expensive watches. The video shows two men walking, then four others running behind them. A suspect appears to be wielding a gun and a victim could be seen raising their hands. The suspects run away. The incident happened at around 6 p.m. on December 1, and police said the victims were followed to an apartment building. Police said the four suspects were armed with handguns and demanded goods. The suspects were identified as black men in their early twenties. Police said in a statement that the FBI was offering up to $ 10,000 for information leading to an arrest. Crime in Los Angeles has come under scrutiny after recent robberies from department stores across the city. GET THE FOX NEWS APP Fourteen people were arrested in 11 brazen robberies between Nov. 18 and 28, and all are out of custody, Police Chief Michel Moore said earlier this month. Most were bailed out or met the no-bond criteria, and one of them is a minor, he said. The Associated Press contributed to this report

