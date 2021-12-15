Keanu Reeves “would love to be John Constantine again”





Keanu Reeves hit the late night homer while promoting the upcoming “The Matrix Resurrections” and stopped by “The Late Show” and was asked by Stephen Colbert, “Is There a Character that you have played before that you would like to play again that no one asks you? “ “I would love to be John Constantine again,” Reeves told Colbert, to audience applause. Colbert jokingly showed up for a role in the sequel, but Reeves added that he hadn’t had a chance to make the sequel. “I tried,” Reeves added. “I would like.” Watch the rest of Reeves’ interview with Colbert in the integration above. First introduced in The Swamp Thing Saga in 1985, John Constantine is one of DC Comics’ most popular characters. Constantine, a con artist and occult sleuth, has been leading the company’s Hellblazer series since 1988. The character has come to life onscreen twice before, with Reeves portraying him in the 2005 film Constantine and Matt Ryan leading a reboot of the series at The CW in 2014. The CW drama was deleted after just one season, but Ryan later reprized the role on DCs Legends of Tomorrow and voiced an animated version of the character for CW Seed. While the sequel to “Constantine” may not be in the works for Reeves, it also promoted BRZRKR on Colbert, who will see Reeves playing his own comic book character in the Netflix adaptation of the graphic novel he created. . Reeves is slated to star and produce the BRZRKR-based live-action film, a BOOM! Studios comic series launched earlier this year. In addition to the feature film, Netflix will also be adapting BRZRKR in a subsequent anime spinoff series. Reeves will also lend his voice to the series, which will expand the universe and explore different elements of the story. BRZRKR was co-written by Reeves and Matt Kindt, with illustrations by Marvel artist Ron Garney and colors by Bill Crabtree, letters by Clem Robins, and character designs and covers by Rafael Gramp. BRZRKR is a brutally epic saga about an 80,000-year-old battle of immortal warriors through the ages. The man known only under the name of B is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and forced to violence, even to the sacrifice of his reason. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found refuge by working for the US government to wage battles that were too violent and too dangerous for anyone. In return, B will be granted the one thing he desires, the truth about his endless bloody existence and how to end it.

