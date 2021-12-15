Actor Donald Sutherland “died for four seconds” after contracting fatal infection





The Oscar-nominated star was born in Canada but trained in acting in London. Here in Britain Donald has made his career starring in British movies and TV shows, but offscreen the star has suffered from more illnesses than most. In a Los Angeles Times article, he listed some of the illnesses he has suffered from since childhood, and the list seems endless. “Polio, rheumatic fever, hepatitis, appendectomy, pneumonia and scarlet fever,” recalls Donald. Despite the severity of all of these past conditions, it was spinal meningitis that left the actor on the brink of death.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, the star revealed more about this horrific experience. He said, “I got sick in the middle of filming Kelly’s Heroes. I came to Yugoslavia for a day of filming and was away for six weeks. “They took me to the hospital – I had spinal meningitis. They didn’t have any antibiotics, so I fell into a coma, and they told me that for a few seconds, I was dead. “I saw the blue tunnel and started to walk down it. I saw the white light. I stuck my feet in. “ DO NOT MISS :

The actor went on to explain that although he did not want to die, upon seeing the “white light” he was tempted to give up the fight. “I didn’t want to go, but it was incredibly tempting. You just say, ‘Aw, shit, why not?’ ”Donald added. The NHS explains that meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. If left untreated, the disease can quickly turn severe, causing life-threatening blood poisoning and permanent damage to the brain or nerve cells.

The disease develops when a virus, bacteria, or other pathogen invades the protective layers of the brain and spinal cord, called the meninges. This activates the immune system and causes inflammation. When the brain and spinal tissues become infected with a pathogen, the tissues swell, hampering blood flow to and from the brain. Symptoms can develop suddenly and mainly include the following: High temperature (fever)

Be sick

A headache

A rash that does not go away when a glass is rolled on it (but a rash will not always develop)

A stiff neck

An aversion to bright lights

Drowsiness or insensitivity

Convulsions (fits). Depending on the type of meningitis – virtual or bacterial – the complications and side effects of the disease may differ. Some suffer permanent brain and organ damage, stroke, hearing loss or, in the worst case, death.

Bacterial meningitis is rarer than viral meningitis, but it is usually contracted by people who carry these viruses or bacteria in their nose or throat, but who are able to fight the disease on their own. Infections that can cause meningitis can be spread by sneezing, coughing, or kissing. Treatment also depends on the type of meningitis the person has. The Mayo Clinic explains that acute bacterial meningitis should be treated immediately with intravenous antibiotics, while viral meningitis can only be treated with bed rest, fluids and over-the-counter pain relievers. The disease is more common in babies, toddlers, adolescents, and young adults, with babies with slightly different symptoms than those listed above. Symptoms to watch out for in babies include: Deny flows

Irritable

A shrill cry

A stiff body or being flexible or unresponsive

A soft rounded point on the top of the head. To minimize the risk of contracting meningitis, babies at eight weeks old are offered a meningitis vaccine, with a second dose given at 16 weeks and a booster at one year, this is the meningitis B vaccine. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/health/1536026/donald-sutherland-health-spinal-meningitis-symptoms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos