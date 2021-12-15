Entertainment
Eminem’s daughter gets engaged | Entertainment
Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott got engaged to longtime partner Matt Moeller.
The rapper’s 49-year-old daughter revealed this week that her boyfriend – who she’s been with for seven years – has asked the question, and now they’re ready to tie the knot.
Sharing photos of the proposal on Instagram, she wrote: “This moment. This life. Yes a hundred times. I LOVE YOU (sic)”
The proposal comes five months after the beloved couple celebrated their seventh anniversary.
She wrote at the time: “While my love for you has grown over the past 7 years, one thing has remained the same – you are my favorite person.
“You are my best friend, best furry daddy and best partner. Thank you for loving me as easily as you do. Happy birthday, ILY.”
The biological mother of Eminem’s adopted daughter, Alaina, Dawn Scott – who in 2016 – is the sister of Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim.
Meanwhile, the “Real Slim Shady” star also has a daughter Hailie with Kim, while Kim’s other biological child – whom he adopted in 2005 – went non-binary over the summer and that the 19-year-old changed his name from Whitney to Stevie Laine.
In 2004, he spoke about his relationship with Alaina and said: “I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of [my daughter] Hailie.
“I’ve always been there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life since she was born. Kim and I pretty much had her, she would live with us wherever we were.”
And the “Lose Yourself” hitmaker opened up about his rules as a parent as he discussed the idea of “guidelines, rules and limits”.
He explained, “Teach them right from wrong the best I can, try not to lose my temper, try to set guidelines and rules and limits. Never get a hold of them. “
He added, “I try to teach them and make them learn from my mistakes. It’s almost like juggling rap life and fatherhood.”
