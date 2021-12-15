Michael Sheen explains why he decided to become a ‘nonprofit’ Hollywood actor

A few weeks ago, Upworthy shared the hilarious winners of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards and the winner was a timely photo of a monkey that appears to have injured family jewelry on a hanging wire. (Don’t worry, no monkeys were harmed for the rewards.)

The awards were created six years ago by Tom Sullam and Paul Joynson-Hicks to promote positive awareness of animal welfare issues. The competition was such a success, the duo decided to branch out and create the Comedy Pet Photo Awards, where photographers can submit photos of their furry friends for a price of 2,000 ($ 2,650).

Donations generated by the competition go to Animal Support Angels, an animal welfare charity in the UK

This year’s winner is Zoe Ross for “Whizz Pop,” a photo of her Labrador puppy Pepper who appears to be blowing bubbles.

We never thought we were going to win, but we entered the contest because we liked the idea of ​​helping a charity just by submitting a funny photo of Pepper, ”Ross said in a statement. is a little monkey and very proud of herself, bringing back items from the garden and parading past you until you notice her. She is the happiest puppy we have ever known and completely loved in pieces.

Here are the rest of the 2021 Comedy Pet Photo Awards winners.

Overall winner: Zoe Ross “Whizz Pop”, Penkridge, UK

Zoe Ross / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 Did this puppy swallow a bubble?

Best Dog Category: Carmen Cromer “Jurassic Bark”, Pittsboro, North Carolina

Carmen Cromer / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 “My golden retriever, Clementine, loves putting her face in front of the hose while I water the plants. Her expression in this photo reminded me of a tyrannosaurus rex, hence the title ‘Jurassic Bark’. Duh nuh nuuuh nuh nuh, dun duh duuuh nuh nuh nuh nUUUUUUhhhh. ” Carmen cromer

Best Cat Category: Kathrynn Trott “Photobomb”, Ystradgynlais, United Kingdom

Kathrynn Trott / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 Jeff steals the show from his brother Jaffa.

Best Horse in Category: Mary Ellis, “I Said ‘Good Morning'”, Platte River State Park, Nebraska

Mary Ellis / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 “I like to visit the stable horses before I start my hike in the state park. That’s the response I got when I said ‘Hello’.” Mary ellis

All other creatures category: Sophie Bonnefoi, “The Eureka Moment”, Oxford, UK

Sophie Bonnefoi / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 “Cutie and Speedy are two chicks born from eggs placed in a home incubator in August 2020. They spent their first weeks indoors. In the photo they are just over two weeks old. They were curious about It’s the day they discovered their own shadow. It was hilarious to see them wonder and explore this “dark thing” that was moving with them! Sophie Bonnefoi

Junior category: Suzi Lonergan, “Assis! Pacific Palisades, California

Suzi Lonergan / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 “Our granddaughter gave the order to sit down. Beau is very obedient.” Suzi lonergan

Animals that look like their owners Category: Jakub Gojda, “It was a good one!” Czech Republic

Jakub Gojda / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 “This photo was taken by chance while photographing my ex-girlfriend with his beloved mare. For that happy moment, I thank the fly that landed on the horse’s nose and he instinctively shook his head. ” Jakub Gojda.

Highly Recommended: Chloe Beck, “Hugo the Photobomber”, Walsall, UK

Chloe Beck / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 “This is my best friend Faith, her husband Alex and their cheeky Sproodle, Hugo. Faith wanted a special occasion pic on her first outing after being armored at home for 14 months. Hugo jumped in the frame at the right time! ” Chloe beck

Highly Recommended: Luke O’Brien, “Mumford and Chum”, Coventry, UK

Luke O’Brien / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 “Losing the opportunity to play with my human group mates during the lockdown, Flint, my rescue dog, quickly taught me that we not only have sharp bones in common, but musical bones as well. He is. quickly became the perfect substitute for a collaborative stomp at home, so much so that we felt we deserved our own band name (Muttford and Chum). With my camera set up remotely during this shoot, I think it’s fair to say that the picture is proof that his belief as a performer matches mine. ” Luke O’Brien.

Highly Recommended: Kathryn Clark, “Wine Time”, Cichester, UK

Kathryn Clark / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 “It’s that time of day again! Little Blue enjoys it almost as much as I do.” Catherine Clark.

Highly Recommended: Diana Jill Mehner, “Crazy in Love With Fall”, Paderborn, Germany

Diana Jill Mehner / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 “This is Leia. As you can see she loves to play with all the leaves in the fall. It was really hard to take that picture because you never know what the dog is going to do next.” Diana Jill Mehner.

Highly Recommended: Christine Johnson, “Boing”, Crosby Beach, UK

Christine Johnson / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 “I was busy playing with my dog ​​on the beach and this dog came over to play. I liked the shapes he was doing in the air.” Christine johnson

Highly recommended: Manel Subirats Ferrer, “Ostrich Style”, Platja del Prat de Llobregat, Spain

Manel Subirats Ferrer / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 Nuka is playing hide and seek on the beach.

Highly Recommended: Colin Doyle, “Nosey Neighbor”, Bromsgrove, UK

Colin Doyle / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 “According to Ozzy, we need a new fence panel ASAP. He’s sick of Chester, our curious next door neighbor, spying on him every time he has a meal.” Colin Doyle.

Highly Recommended: Corey Seeman, “A Warm Spot on a Cold Day”, Michigan

Corey Seeman / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 “Two of the morning regulars at the dog park are Gary (hound mix with jacket) and Kona, one of the coldest dogs ever.” Corey Seeman.

Highly Recommended: Lucy Slater, “So what?” San diego, california

Lucy Slater / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 “This is how I like to sit!” Vincent the cat

Highly Recommended: Mollie Cheary, “Photobomb”, Poole, UK

Mollie Cheary / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 “Bailey was so excited to see her friends that she couldn’t sit still for a photo! »Mollie Cheary