Entertainment
Penelope Cruz honored by MoMA for her film career | Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) In a tribute to her career at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), Penelope Cruz recalled the Betamax videotape store that opened in her neighborhood on the outskirts of Madrid when she was a child and that made him discover the cinema.
kAmxE H2D E96C6 H96C6 D96 C6? E65 2 == E96 7: => D @ 7 $ A2?: D9> @G: 6 5: C64E @ C! 65C @ p => @ 5G2C[ D96 D2:5]k ^ Am
kAmx H2E4965[ 2?5 x =2F8965[ x 4C:65[ 2?5 x =62C?65[Q D96 D2:5 2E 2 DE2CDEF5565 36?67:E %F6D52J 6G6?:?8 2E E96 >FD6F>] x M @ F = 5? @E 36 96C6 E @ ?: 89E[ 36:?8 [email protected][email protected] 3J |@|2[ :7 x 925 [email protected] 925 E96 AC:G:=686 @7 [email protected]<:?8 H:E9 3C:==:2?E 5:[email protected] [email protected] 92G6 :?DA:C65 >6[ E2F89E >6[ 96=A65 >6 [email protected] 2D 2? 2CE:DE 2?5 2D 2 [email protected]?] x H2? EE @ E92?< E96> 2 == E @?: 89E[ 2?5 DA64:2==J >J [email protected]]k ^ Am
kAm% 96 C64 @ 8?: E: @? 4 @> 6D 2 564256 27E6C E96> FD6F> A2: 5 E96 D2> 6 EC: 3FE6 E @ p => @ 5G2C[ [email protected] 92D [email protected]<65 H:E9 rCFK :? D6G6? 7:=>D] % 96 = 2E6DE> @G: 6 3J E96 5: C64E @ C[ !2C2==6= |@E96CD[ DE2CC:?8 rCFK[ @A6?D 😕 E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D @? s646>36C ac] ~? | @? 52J[ :E C646:G65 [email protected] [email protected]=56? [email protected] [email protected]>:?2E:@?D]k ^ Am
kAmp? 6I4: E 😕 8> @> 6? E @ 7 E96? : 89E H2D H96? p => @ 5G2C D6? E 2 G: 56 @> 6DD286 E @ rCFK[ [email protected]?8C2EF=2E:?8 96C @? E96 [email protected]?:E:@?]k ^ Am
kAmw6 C642 == 65:? E96 G: 56 @ 2 5: 2 = @ 8F6 H: E9 E96 24EC6DD E92E E96J 925 H96? E96J AC @> @ E65 p == p3 @ FE | J | @ E96C W`hhhX]k ^ Am
kAm * @ FE @ = 5> 6 E92E H96? x 86E @ = 5 J @FH: == E2<6 42C6 @7 >6]x>? @E E92E @ = 5 J6E[ 3FE x [email protected] [email protected] <66A [email protected] [email protected][Q 96 D2:5[ [email protected]@<:?8 =2F89E6C :? E96 2F5:6?46] (96? X 2> 2? @ = 5> 2?[ x [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]>6 2?5 [email protected]>6[ 😕 E9:D 42D6[ >J >@E96C] xE H @ F = 5 36 2 C67 = 64E: @? @ 7 2 == E96> @ E96CD E92E J @ F 92G6 366? 7 @ C> 6 E9C @ F89 @ FE E96D6 D6G6? 7: => D]k ^ Am
kAmp> @? 8 E9 @ D6 A2J:? 8 EC: 3FE6 E @ E96 $ A2?: D9 24EC6DD 2E E96 2 ?? F2 = 7: => 36? 67: E H2D p ?? 6 w2E92H2J[ s:2?6 zCF86C 2?5 #636442 w2==] ! F6CE @ #: 42? D:? 86C #: 4[ $A2?:D9 D:?86C #@D2=2 2?5 72D9:@? 56D:8?6C +24 [email protected]? [email protected] 5:5?VE >:DD E96 6G6?E]k ^ Am
kAm% 96 36? 67: E 762EFC65 4 =: AD 7C @> D @> 6 @ 7 rCFKD> 2? J 7: => Di qC @<6? t>3C246D Wa__hX[ ‘:4
kAmw2E92H2J C6> 6> 36C65 E92E> @> 6? E 5FC:? 8% F6D52JVD C65 42CA6E]k ^ Am
kAmx H6? E FA E @ 4 @? 8C2EF = 2E6 96C 2? 5[ x [email protected]?E 6? C2? [email protected]? [email protected]> E96 [email protected] [email protected]?J 2?5 E96J H6C6 [email protected] 92AAJ [email protected] 96C[ w2E92H2J D2:5] p? 5 x 92G6 H @> 6? =:<6 E92E :? >J =: 76[ 2?5 x H2D ;FDE [email protected] 92AAJ [email protected] D66 96C[ [email protected] 6? 😕 96C =:76 76=E [email protected] 96C]k ^ Am
kAm% 96 36? 67: E 92D 366? AC6D6? E65 D:? 46 a_“ 3J r92? 6 =]rCFK[ [email protected] [email protected] 2 [email protected]?8 C65 r92?6= G=:?6 5C6DD H:E9 2? @A6? 324<[ 92D 366? 2? 2>[email protected] @7 E96 72D9:@? [email protected] D:?46 a_`g]k ^ Am
kAm | @ | pD 7: => 36? 67: E C2: D6D 7F? 5D E @ 3C:? 8 8C62E H @ C
kAmrCFK; @ 😕 D 2 8C @ FA @ 7 AC6G: @FD | @ | p 9 @? @ C66D E92E:? 4 = F56D | 2CE 😕 $ 4 @ CD6D6[ %@> w2?
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.timesdaily.com/life/entertainment/penelope-cruz-honored-by-moma-for-her-career-in-cinema/article_f7976b0d-aca7-5f30-b9d5-f0cd76c7dcea.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]