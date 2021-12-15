Bollywood actress Kiara Advani brings home the luxury Audi A8L sedan





Over the past few years, Kiara Advani has become very popular in the Bollywood industry. We’ve seen her in Kabir Singh, Shershaah, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and many other blockbuster movies. The famous actress has now bought a new luxury sedan Audi A8L. It costs Rs. 1.57 crore ex-showroom. Kiara already owns other luxury sedans like the BMW 530d and the Mercedes-Benz E220d. It also owns a BMW X5 SUV. Most of her cars are white in color and she uses the Mercedes-Benz the most. However, that could change now with the Audi A8L. The Audi is finished in midnight blue color. The A8L is currently Audi’s flagship sedan. It is only offered as a single engine option. It is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with direct injection and also mated to mild hybrid technology. Also Read: 10 DC Design Cars and How They Look In The REAL World: From Maruti Swift To Mahindra XUV500 The engine develops 340 PS of maximum power and 500 Nm of maximum torque. It is mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission that drives all four wheels using Audi’s Quattro permanent all-wheel drive system. The top speed of the Audi A8L is 250 km / h and it can reach a ton in just 5.7 seconds. That’s pretty impressive for a luxury sedan that has a gross weight of over 2.7 tons. Being the flagship vehicle, it comes with all the bells and whistles that Audi has to offer. It is fitted as standard with LED headlights with Matrix technology. So, it can control individual LEDs and turn them off or on so that oncoming drivers are not dazzled. There are also LED daytime running lights and sequential turn signals. In addition, you also get an option of Matrix LED headlights with laser illumination. If you opt for this pack, you also get an OLED taillight headlight washer system. Audi uses contour comfort seats and you can use different leather finishes for this. The seats also have a ventilated function, a heating function and a front and rear massage function. At the rear, occupants also benefit from pillows for the headrests. There is also lumbar support and power adjustment with memory function for the front seats. You can also get two individual seats for the rear occupants which will be more premium than the regular bench seat. The steering wheel is also covered in leather and comes with double spokes with shift paddles mounted behind. The other features that you can get are the Audi Cool Box which is a refrigerator and two tables for the rear occupants. Multicolored mood lighting and Matrix LED reading lights are available. You can make the interior more upscale by getting an extended leather package, a full leather package and you get the regular standard leather package. The headliner is finished in fabric but you can get it in black fabric or Alcantara. Audi offers four-zone climate control, soft-closing doors, an electric tailgate, a digital instrument panel called a virtual cockpit, a touchscreen infotainment system, Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System, wireless charger, cruise control. speed, heads-up display, 360- degree parking camera and much more. Also read: Next 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza render

