Actor Kiara Advani brings home the Audi A8 L





Actor Kiara Advani is the latest celebrity to join the Audi club with the A8 L. She recently took delivery of her new precious possession.











See the pictures



Actor Kiara Advani and Audi India boss Balbir Singh Dhillon pose with the A8 L

Actor Kiara Advani is one of the most popular stars in the Bollywood industry. She has received critical acclaim for her performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She has achieved new success in films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Laxmii and Shershaah. The actor took off for a few year-end celebrations and brought back the Audi A8 L. Audi India recently shared the development on its social media handles. The A8 L is the brand’s flagship luxury sedan and offers impressive levels of power and performance, as well as a host of technologies. Also read: Director Karan Johar brings home the Audi A8 L Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We are happy to welcome @advani_kiara to the Audi experience.#The FutureIsAnAttitude # AudiA8L pic.twitter.com/CuGimQDJok Audi India (@AudiIN) December 15, 2021 The Audi A8 L, which was launched in India in 2020, managed to impress the carandbike jury enough to be crowned CNB Luxury Car Of The Year 2021. India only gets the long wheelbase edition that comes with with the single-frame vertical grille, sleek headlight cluster with Matrix LED and full-length light strip at the rear. It also benefits from rear-wheel steering to help change direction, reduce the turning radius and make parking in tight spots easier. The cabin has been completely updated and the model comes with a virtual cockpit, ambient lighting, perforated seats, dual touchscreen systems for the infotainment system and other consoles. The Audi A8 L is powered by the 3.0-liter turbo six-cylinder petrol engine that develops 336 hp and 500 Nm The Audi A8 L is powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol engine coupled to an electric motor developing 336 hp and 500 Nm of maximum torque. The car clock has three digits in 5.7 seconds. 0 comments On the work side, Kiara Advani has several projects in preparation including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, RC 15, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Govinda Naam Mera. She was last seen in the movie Shershaah. For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our Youtube channel.

