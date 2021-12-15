Entertainment
The candlelight concert returns in person to Port Townsend
PORT TOWNSEND – For the first time in 20 months, an ensemble of singers and an in-person audience will meet for a candlelight concert this Thursday.
The performance featuring the Wild Rose a cappella choir will be free to the public at Trinity United Methodist Church, 609 Taylor Street Uptown, where capacity is only for 50 fully vaccinated guests.
The doors to the newly renovated, 150-year-old church will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert Thursday, and patrons are encouraged to come early with their proof of vaccination on hand.
The concert, which will last just over an hour, will be broadcast simultaneously on KPTZ-FM 91.9 and streamed live on the church’s website, www.trinityumcpt.org.
“We’re the first ones live,” said Wild Rose manager Leslie Lewis, referring to the candlelight concerts being virtual since the start of the pandemic.
As usual, the concert will raise funds for a local cause. Half of the proceeds will go to the Wild Rose Chorale Scholarship Fund, which awards prizes to high school and college students pursuing choral music in their post-secondary education. So while admission is free, a $ 10 donation is suggested for in-person and online listeners.
The nine-part chorale, including two tenors, two basses, three sopranos and two violas, offers its own blend of holiday cheer.
Of the 15 or 16 songs on the set list, Lewis noted, traditional Christmas carols include “Joy to the World” and “Away in a Manger.”
Then, “Wild Rose likes to spice things up, so we include the favorite ‘White Winter Hymnal’, with body percussion, and ‘Hanukkah Scherzo’ kicking up with an animated clip,” she said.
As admirers of the famous a cappella group Pentatonix, the singers also plan to offer this ensemble’s arrangements of “Light in the Hallway” and “Mary, Did You Know? As well as lesser-known songs such as “Gaudete” and “Welsh Lullaby”.
“It has been so good to sing again,” said Lewis.
The Wild Rose Chorale, which will mark its 30th anniversary next spring, fell silent in 2020. They tried to come together through Zoom. This made them decide to wait until they could meet in person, Lewis said.
The early choir encounters were masked and out, and, yes, the masks were weird.
“But we got used to them, weirdly,” Lewis said.
Last summer, the band booked the December candlelight concert, unsure if it would be in person or virtual.
It turned out to be both. And the singers, masks and the like took to singing – and polishing their Candlelight gear – in downtown Port Townsend on December 4th.
“We’ve missed the kind of music we love a lot,” especially those tight harmonies, said viola Lynn Nowak, who has been with the Wild Rose Chorale for nearly three decades.
Also singing this season: twins Viola and Eugenia Frank from Chimacum, 17. They are seniors from the high school’s Alternative Pi program and interns with the chorale, which also includes soprano Sarah Gustner-Hewitt, tenors Chuck Helman and Steve Duniho, and basses Doug Rodgers and Al Thompson.
“I didn’t realize until we got together how much I had missed doing live music,” Lewis said.
“It puts a chill all over your body. There is nothing like it.
________
Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]
