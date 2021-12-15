Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatts Divine Hero Franchise Film Brahmastra sets 2022 release date (EXCLUSIVE)

After several delays caused by COVID, Ayan Mukerjis magnum opus Brahmastra, with Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has locked a theatrical release date of September 9, 2022.

The film, which also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

More Variety

The project takes place in contemporary India, where a secret society called Brahmansh has kept the Astras (divine weapons) created in ancient India for generations. The most powerful of them, the Brahmastra, is now awakening and threatening to destroy the universe.

Based on Indian mythology, the story is built as a trilogy, the first part of which follows the protagonist Shiva (Kapoor), in love with Isha (Bhatt). Their lives are changed forever when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection with Brahmastra and a great power within him that he does not yet understand the power of fire. The film chronicles the adventures of Shivas as he travels the world of Astra and discovers his fate as a divine hero of the universe.

Mukerji is one of India’s brightest filmmaking talents who got his start as a writer-director with the hit relationship drama Wake Up Sid (2009), starring Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma, followed by romance hit musical Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) with Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin.

Brahmastra is Mukerjis’ dream project that he had developed before Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Brahmastra, is very inspired by Indian mythology and Indian culture and takes place in the modern world with modern characters, so in many ways it is our own modern mythology, Mukerji said. Variety. And in this modern spectrum, Mr. Bachchan plays the role of what Professor Dumbledore is to Harry Potter, or what Gandalf the Sorcerer is to Frodo Baggins, he plays the role of the teacher’s wise guide, who helps the character of Shivas to actualize his powers and find his destiny.

The story continues

India has made very few films in the superhero genre, including the Krrish franchise starring Hrithik Roshan and Ra.One starring Shah Rukh Khan. And these have been largely based on science fiction or futuristic elements and not Indian mythology.

I felt like there was something out there that just hadn’t been done, and it surprised me that no one had, no one really touched this modern way. Fantastic, larger-than-life cinema about the ancient powers of this ancient land of India, Mukerji said.

Besides Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings, Mukerji cites Marvel and the legends around the Hindu god Shiva among his influences, describing himself as a geek reader growing up.

That exact combination of East and West, the way these influences came together, the film has a lot of different colors, but on some level it’s a whole new color, Mukerji says. It’s a very original movie and I’m really, really proud of it on a certain level, because a lot of the big stuff that comes out of the west is based on comic book literature, or a hit book series. . Brahmastra came from nothing, there is no hard basis for it.

Mukerji believes India was previously held back by insufficient technology to attempt to create films like this. But now the country has the know-how of Astraverse filmmakers and is a post-production destination for FX-laden Hollywood content.

The Brahmastra Trilogy is produced by Fox star studios, Karan Johars Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. While the producers refused to disclose the budget for the first part of the trilogy, Variety According to industry sources, this is roughly 3 billion INR ($ 40 million). Mukerji believes that when the Hollywood studio heads watch the film, they will feel the effect of having seen a $ 100 million project.

In the mainstream world of entertainment, I really think Brahmastra is that step that takes us from India to the West, where they can appreciate Indian culture and our inherent storytelling while getting their money’s worth, Mukerji says.

Fox Star Studios is now part of the Disney group and Mukerji hopes to forge a relationship with the parent company. I was very excited and remain very excited that Disney is now sitting on top of what I’m trying to build in India, Mukerji said. That’s the goal, frankly, to spread it, to build, on Brahmastra’s back, outside of India, a global pop culture phenomenon like Marvel has hopefully become. I am unlocking the full working relationship with Disney. It is a work in progress.

The second and third parts of Brahmastra are due in 2024 and 2026.

. – Credit: Fox Star Studios / Dharma Productions / Prime Focus / Starlight Pictures

Fox Star Studios / Dharma Productions / Prime Focus / Starlight Pictures

The best of variety

Register for Variety Bulletin. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.