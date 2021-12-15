Economic Forecasts: Residential Real Estate, Banking, Entertainment, Tourism and Logistics | Jax Daily Record | Jacksonville Daily Record

RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE

Missi howell

Associate broker, Legends of real estate; President 2021 Northeast Florida Association of Realtors



Missi howell

Main problem: Affordable and accessible housing.

The expansion of current affordable housing initiatives to buy and rent, as well as the development of new programs, have been at the forefront of Florida real estate agents in conversations with our lawmakers for many years.

This year, they voted to permanently wipe out 50% of the Sadowski trust funds, which were created solely for the purpose of funding affordable housing initiatives. We look forward to the legislative pledge to develop additional funding opportunities for affordable / attainable housing funds in the near future.

BANKING

Mark K. Bennett

Southeast Region Director, President, Bank of America Jacksonville



Mark K. Bennett

Main problem: growth. Our industry must ensure access to capital, advice, products and services that allow all of our communities to participate and benefit from the growth of the region.

Bank of America is passionate about connecting all of our financial solutions to personalize support for clients to achieve each of their personal and financial goals. This brings the resources of a global financial institution like Bank of America and Merrill to the people, businesses and institutions in the Jacksonville area, both through digital channels and in person.

Whether you need a mortgage for your home; capital to start or develop a business; retirement investment advice and solutions; a checking account or a credit card; Bank of America and Merrill will tailor their assistance to ensure that we are doing our part to responsibly fuel economic growth.

We remain committed to addressing the challenges of local economic mobility with a focus on needs such as affordable housing, homelessness, career preparation and basic human needs.

ENTERTAINMENT

Numa Saisselin

President, Florida Theater Performing Arts Center Inc.



Numa Saisselin

Main problem: attendance. Some demographics are comfortable with being in an audience again, but not everyone.

The Florida Theater’s mission is to bring people together.

We cannot be intentionally closed and just watch our business die, so as long as we can be open we will.

We have over 100 shows on sale right now.

Our strategy is to keep offering our product and make it as good as it always has been, and uncertain audiences will eventually find their way back.

We cannot prioritize public health over the economy or vice versa. We need to prioritize both.

Our own goal has been to find this balance within our own operation. One thing that I hope to emerge from the pandemic is a renewed appreciation for the importance of the arts and in-person live entertainment in our lives here in Northeast Florida.

TOURISM

Michel corrigan

President and CEO, Visit Jacksonville



Michel corrigan

Main issue: The unknown timeline from which business travel and meetings / conventions will revert to pre-pandemic levels.

Visit Jacksonville strives to keep Jacksonville high on the list for those planning a trip.

While we cannot impact the business traveler regulations put in place by individual companies, we can make sure that meeting planners who host future conventions are thinking of Jacksonville.

We have set up incentive and grant programs for groups of all sizes to encourage future bookings in Jacksonville. We go to trade shows and conventions to meet new potential business planners.

We have researched and found new events to help fill the gaps that our convention hotels are currently dealing with.

We have seen business bookings for years to come, particularly 2023 and beyond, and we are encouraged by the resilience our industry has already demonstrated.

LOGISTICS

Jesus garay

Owner and CEO, Global Freight & Commerce



Jesus garay

Main question: Human capacity.

Human capacity is the number of Class A CDL holders in the field, actively pursuing a CDL, and the aging population of our driver pool, which is 54.

Young people aren’t as drawn to driving trucks as their parents and grandparents were and I don’t blame them.

It seems like anyone can make money on Instagram or as a social media influencer or work remotely from the comfort of their living room. I explain that AI (artificial intelligence) can and will destroy millions of jobs.

Truck driving has a lifespan of 30 to 40 years until we see the technology and infrastructure capable of supporting autonomous trucks.

Trucks will always have a place for real humans and there is no evidence to suggest otherwise.

I have drivers in their twenties who make between $ 1,700 and $ 2,000 a week driving trucks, so if that motivates you, come see me.