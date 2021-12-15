Entertainment
Kylian Mbappe brutally rejects attempts by Hollywood actor Tom Holland to lure him to Tottenham
'He just burst out laughing!': Kylian Mbappe bluntly tells Hollywood actor and Spurs fan Tom Holland that a move to White Hart Lane is 'IMPOSSIBLE' after the two met at the Ballon's glitzy gala Golden
- Hollywood actor Tom Holland met Kylian Mbappe at the Ballon d’Or ceremony
- Holland told Mbappe he should join his beloved Tottenham next summer
- The PSG star, who has been linked with Real Madrid, said it was “impossible”
Hollywood actor and staunch Tottenham supporter Tom Holland has revealed he was brutally arrested by Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe as he tried to lure the Frenchman to White Hart Lane.
World Cup winner Mbappe is one of the best players in the world and is expected to leave PSG next summer for free in order to join Real Madrid when his contract expires next summer.
PSG hope to keep the 22-year-old at Parc des Princes but, along with the European elite, know he has to fight as the striker can start pre-contract negotiations in January.
Hollywood actor Tom Holland met Kylian Mbappe at the Ballon d’Or ceremony last month
Holland (left) asked Mbappe (right) to join his beloved Spurs, which the Frenchman scoffed at
And while unconventional, it appears Spurs had their hats unknowingly thrown in the ring by Spider-Man’s Holland, who revealed he tried to lure Mbappe into the north London club at the gala. Ballon d’Or last month.
Holland was at the ceremony in Paris last month as part of a press tour to promote the new Marvel movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the London-born actor got the chance to meet the best footballers of the world.
During his meeting with Mbappe, Holland seized his opportunity by telling Mbappe to join his beloved Spurs, whom the Frenchman brutally mocked before saying: ‘It’s impossible! Impossible!’
The news will be a blow to Spurs boss Antonio Conte (center) and his Tottenham side
A snippet of their trade can be found on Holland’s Instagram page, and while it wasn’t clear what they were talking about at first, the 25-year-old revealed exactly what was said a few days later.
Talk to LADbible, Holland revealed: We went to the Ballon d’Or the other day and we met Messi and it was crazy. It was crazy!
And we met Mbappé. I actually asked Mbappe, I said, hey nice to meet you and he was really nice, and I said, buddy, you have to come to Tottenham and he just burst out laughing!
Reports in France indicate that PSG have resumed their own negotiations with Mbappe but have so far made no progress towards a renewal.
Mbappe asked the club to allow him to leave last summer, but that request was blocked.
Mbappe (left) is eligible to start talks on a pre-contractual agreement from January 1
Real Madrid were willing to spend up to 197million to sign the 22-year-old in the summer window, but once again PSG refused to sell as they pressed to keep their star man.
Mbappe has always remained shy about his future, refusing to commit to his plan in any way.
‘I do not know. Today I have to take the time. It is not easy. Either way, I’ll play for a big club, ” Mbappe said Amazon prime recently.
‘At first I was disappointed [not to leave]. But hey, I’m not in the third division, I’m in a club that wants to win the Champions League.
“I am Parisian, I have my family, I feel good, I have always said it. I just wanted to find out something else.
