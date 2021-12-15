Rohan Mehra reveals lessons from his father Vinod Mehras: “A good human being doesn’t always translate to the most famous actor | Bollywood

Actor Rohan Mehra has said that he did not know his father Vinod Mehra in person, but the end of the actors’ life convinced him to be a good human being.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times in an interview, Rohan Mehra said: I think my case is quite exceptional, maybe because I have never met my father. He passed away when my mother was pregnant with me. So, I am far from Bollywood. I spent 20 years far from India. So, I just found out through other people’s interactions with him and other people’s opinions about him.

He added, and, of course, his movies are there. All of this information is second hand that we have. The man himself is not there to tell me about his experiences. All (I’ve heard of) is what happened or this is how it happened. But, what I took away is that he has a sincere love for art and films. Always making him put being a good human before anything else. It’s a far cry from the movies and what we’re trying to do. Sometimes, being a good human being doesn’t necessarily translate into being the most famous actor.

I think the lessons I learned from him are lessons in how to be a good human being, rather than lessons in art. Obviously, that’s it, I watch his films and all that. But the greatest gift he gave me was how to live my life.

Rohan will be seen playing the role of a young lawyer in his second film, 420 IPC. Directed by Manish Gupta, famous Section 375, the film will be released on December 17 on ZEE5.

Rohan made his Hindi film debut with Saif Ali Khan-Chitrangada Sinha’s Bazaar in 2018.