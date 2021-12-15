Harrison Ford’s breakout role was meant to go to another Hollywood heavyweight





In the wake of the success of the Star wars the first two films of the original trilogy – Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) – Lucasfilm, Ltd. by George Lucas has launched a new action-adventure franchise with Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark (nineteen eighty one). Related: Mark Hamill Shares Untold Story About Carrie Fisher The film franchise – now set to release its fifth installment in 2023 – starred Harrison Ford as archaeologist Henry Jones, Jr. the American graffiti The actor had made a name for himself as a pilot of the Millennium Falcon Han Solo in the Star wars universe, alongside co-stars Mark Hamill (Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker) and Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia Organa). But, it turns out he was never meant to play Indy. Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Looks Amazing As Princess Leia Famous, Steven Spielberg had wanted Tom Selleck to play the action hero. And, ultimately, the Hollywood heavyweight, Kevin costner (Field of dreams, The postman, Dancing with the wolves, The bodyguard) was the first choice for Ford’s starring role in Air Force One (1997). Related: The MCU Just Hid Its Deepest Star Wars Easter Egg Yet By a item about the cast: “It was a script that Kevin Costner originally had, and he gave it to me,” he said. [Ford] noted. “Kevin knew this was a big commercial movie, and his schedule didn’t allow him to do it.” He went on to reveal that Costner specifically told the producers of the late ’90s action film that he would step down from the role if he was certain the “Star Wars” alum could get the role. Related: ‘Star Wars’ Just Gave Kylo Ren A New Origin Story Ford went on to share, “Now Kevin and I are not close friends. I have met him a number of times and I like him a lot. I like him a lot more now because he really threw a winner at my way. Learn more about Harrison Ford and Lucasfilm Although Ford is set to reprise his role in the upcoming Indiana Jones 5, we do not know when (or if) the actor will return to the Star wars galaxy. Related: Star Wars Was A Luxury Prison According To Actor John Boyega Ford’s distaste for Star wars – and Force ghosts, as fans will remember – is well documented. He last appeared in a cameo in the conclusion of Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), starring Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) and John Boyega (Finn). Related: Poe Dameron Was Hiding In ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 He also played a major role in the sequel’s first trilogy, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), in which he was ultimately killed by himself and Princess Leia’s son Kylo Ren / Ben Solo (Adam Driver). Safer Air Force One Related: Benedict Cumberbatch ‘Refused To Talk’ To Another Marvel Star On Netflix Set Sony Pictures’ official description of Air Force One bed : The fate of the nation rests on the courage of one man. Harrison Ford and Gary Oldman star in Oscar-nominated double Wolfgang Petersen’s gripping thriller about a hardline US president who just told the world he won’t negotiate with terrorists. When Russian neo-nationalists hijack Air Force One, the world’s safest and most extraordinary plane, the president faces an almost impossible decision to give in to the demands of terrorists or to sacrifice not only the dignity of the country , but the life of his wife and daughter. Did you know Kevin Costner was originally supposed to be in Air Force One?

