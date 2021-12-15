How did several Bollywood celebrities become covid? Here’s what BMC says | 10 points | Latest India News





Several Bollywood figures who have tested positive for Covid in the past few days amid the Omicron scare have thrown the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation into a spin. After actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid, the creator of actor Sohail Khan’s wife, Seema Khan, and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, Maheep Kapoor, also tested positive . Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar, who tested negative garbage, reports that his home meeting was a super-broadcaster. In a social media post, Karan Johar clarified that it was an intimate gathering and that his home was not a Covid hotspot. Here are 10 things to know: 1. On Monday, Kareena, Amrita, Maheep and Seema tested positive. Reports said they attended a Karan Johar party. 2. City officials sealed the resident of Kareena Kapoor. BMC complained about the actor’s non-cooperation as he said the actor failed to provide appropriate information on the number of people who contacted him. 3. BMC then disinfected the premises of the building of Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora and RT-PCR tests were carried out for the rest of the residents of these buildings. 4. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has taken on carefree Bollywood figures as the pandemic continues. 5. “Kareena has two children at home. It is not appropriate to act recklessly when the Covid-19 pandemic is not over. We contacted the Grand Hyatt Hotel where a party was being held and Kareena attended. We are looking for others who were present “I can understand if any teenagers were present at such a party. It is their age and they like to enjoy, but people should take the greatest care. Those in the spotlight. crawl, why don’t they fear COVID-19? “said the mayor. 6. According to reports, 145 close contacts of the four Bollywood personalities have been tested and the results of 37 are expected. The other 108 people tested negative. seven. After the results of 108, the buildings of the four celebrities were unsealed. The restrictions only apply to the floors where they stay. 8. Actors Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora are also reportedly present at Karan Johar’s party. They tested negative. Karan Johar and all of his family have tested negative. Kareena Kapoor’s maid, however, tested positive. 9. City officials are now contacting designer Manish Malhotra who was also present at the party. ten. Reports said the rally was a dinner at Karan Johar’s resident to celebrate Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s 20th birthday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/kareena-kapoor-amrita-arora-10-things-to-know-about-bollywood-covid-outbreak-101639568618431.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

