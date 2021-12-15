Salman Khan to Madhuri Dixit, Here’s How Much Bollywood Celebrities Make From Reality TV Shows





Now we know that our Bollywood celebrities are not only winning movies but also social media and private events. This is what we call perfect passive income. Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and many other celebrities charge a huge price to host or judge a reality show. Safe to say, even if these celebrities don’t make movies, they can still win well. Here’s how much Bollywood celebrities get paid to judge and host a reality show. 1. Shilpa Shetty Kundra: 14 Crore for 1 season of Super Dancer. Shilpa Shetty has been judging shows for some time now. With her extraordinary personality and her dancing skills, she judged Nach Baliye, Zara Nach Ke Dikha and Super Dancer.According to reports, Shilpa Shettyearned14 croresfor one season of the Super Dancer show. 2. Madhuri Dixit: 1 Crore per episode of Nach Baliye. The dance queen of her time, Madhuri Dixit, certainly has this eye for judging dance performances. Dhak-dhak girl has judged shows like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dance Deewane. Madhuri chargeRs 1 croreper episode for the show. 3. Karan Johar: 10 Crore for each season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Besides talent launch in Bollywood & hosting Koffee with Karan,we’ve seen him judge reality shows likeJhalak Dikhhla Jaa,India has talent, Big Boss (OTT).Karan indictedRs 10 Croresfor each season ofJhalak Dikhhla Jaa. According to his latest Instagram post, he’s ready to judge a new reality show Hunarbaaz desh ki shaan. 4.Amitabh Bachchan: 3.5 Croreper episode ofKaun Banega Crorepati. Legendary star Amitabh Bachchan has garnered numerous mentions over the years. For years the famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati was hosted by him. As the amount charged by Big B keeps increasing. In season 1 he won Rs 25 Lakhs per episode which increased byRs 3.5 Crore pst episode of season 11. 5.Salman Khan: 8.5 crore per episode Big boss. We can’t imagine big boss without Salman Khan. He made the show what it is today. Although Karan Johar hosted the Big Boss OTT, but hey, no one could replace Salman Khan. According to reports, he charged Rs 6.5 crore per episode at the start, which then rose to Rs 8.5 crore, and his total pay for the show was 200 crore. 6. Malaika Arora: 1 crore per season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Besides attracting us with her fabulous personality, Malaika judged India’s Got Talent, MTV Model of the Year, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She is currently a judge ofThe best dancer in India.Malaika loadedRs 1 Croreper season ofJhalak Dikhhla Jaa, she chargesRs 8.5 lakhepisode forIndia’s best dancer. 7.Hrithik Roshan: 112 crore for a season of Just dance. Who else could better judge a dance performance? Hrithik is one of the best dancers in Bollywood. He ruled a reality show called Just dance. Hrithik accusedRs 112 crorejudge a season. 8. Anurag Basu: 7 crore to judge Great dancer. One of my favorite directors in Bollywood is also a judge for a dance show calledGreat dancer on Sony Entertainment. Anurag Basu chargeRs 7 croreto judge the show. 8. Archana Puran Singh: 2 crore per season ofComedy Circus. Miss Braganza aka Archana Puran Singh has judged and hosted shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Circus of humor. She currently occupies the guest seat ofThe Kapil Sharma Show. Archana wonRs 2 crorefor each season of Circus of humor, she charges Rs 10 lakhs per episode forThe Kapil Sharma Show. 9. Shahid Kapoor: 1.75 crore per episode ofJhalak Dikhla Jaa. Shahid surprised us when he decided to judge a reality show. He was a judge ofJhalak Dikhla Jaa in 2015 and earned Rs 1.75 crore per episode. 10. Jacqueline Fernandez: 1.25 crores per episode ofJhalak Dikhla Jaa. In addition to the Bollywood celebrity parade, Jacqueline also judgedJhalak Dikhla Jaa. She was a judge for the ninth season and indicted1.25 croreper episode. 11. Sonakshi Sinha: 1 crore per episode ofNach baliye. Yes, Sonakshi Sinha has also judged reality shows. She appeared as a judge for Nach Baliye 8 and charged 1 crore perepisode! 12. Raveena Tandon: 1.25 croresper episode of Shard of India. Raveena congratulated on her new Netflix seriesAranyak. On top of that, she has judged shows like Nach Baliye, Shard of India. Raveena loaded1.25 croreper episode forShard of India. Read: Here’s How Much These Bollywood Celebrities Charge To Attend Private Events.

