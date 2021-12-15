Rajkummar Rao Shares Mud Coated Photo of Himself and Patralekhaa on His First Wedding Anniversary Calling Mera Pyaar | Bollywood





Rajkummar Rao shared a post to mark one month of his marriage to his wife Patralekhaa. He shared an unseen frank image of them with a romantic message. Also adding a wedding moment to the unseen photo in the post, Rajkummar wrote on Instagram, Mera yaar tum, mera pyar tum, mera dil bhi tum, dildar tum @patralekhaa. It’s been a month already. The first photo shows Patralekhaa in a bikini and Rajkummar in shorts, getting dirty in the grass and mud. The second photo is from their wedding ceremony. The post received over 260,000 likes in less than an hour. Ayushmann Khurrana, Sikandar Kher, Huma Qureshi, and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Patralekhaa also shared an intimate wedding photo of them laughing together as the newlyweds. She wrote, forever to me, to me, to us – Beethoven. It’s been a month already. “ Rajkummar responded to the post with several heart emojis in the comments section. Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza also dropped heart emojis while Richa Chadha wrote, Congratulations again. The couple got married at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh. Several filmmakers like Farah Khan, Anurag Basu, Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, Raj and DK were part of the wedding. Pre-wedding festivities included an engagement party and sleepover while the wedding was followed by a reception. Also read: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa made a shrine for his late parents, his father during their marriage. View the photo Rajkummar will now be seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film, which appears to be a cricket drama, is set to hit theaters on October 7, 2022. Rajkummar and Janhvi will play Mahendra and Mahima respectively in Mr And Mrs Mahi, whose slogan is, “No dream is ever chased alone. ” The actors previously worked together on the 2021 horror comedy Roohi. Rajkummar has already finished filming Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Monica, O My Darling in his kitten.

