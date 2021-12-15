Bollywood stars recreated breathtaking scenes from “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”

Bollywood filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, the hit film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” has turned 20 years old. Over the past 20 years, the film has taken a special place in the hearts of audiences. Karan Johar, the film’s cast and some stars are celebrating the end of the same film’s 20 years. Some of the characters in that film are still iconic today. One of them is the role of “Pu” by Kareena Kapoor. The character was recreated by three Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Jahnvi Kapoor. His music videos are viral. Users compare the original poo to Kareena Kapoor and also compare them to each other. Kajol also brought back old memories from the film. Only fans are waiting for Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan’s post.

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Jahnavi recreated different scenes from ‘Pu’. Alia’s video also features Ibrahim, the son of Saif Ali Khan. He recreated the scene with the night of the prom. Jahnavi did a glass scene with pu’s iconic dialogue, “How dare you? “Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni sundar lago. Not fair.”. While Ananya replayed the conversation between Hrithik and Kareena that Kareena had with Hrithik before going to the ball.

The same Karan Johar also shared videos of everyone in his Insta story. Kajol also shared some scenes from his drama in the film. The video of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Krish, now Gibran Khan, is also popular. In this video, he talks about the dialogue from the movie and the bean dialogue is seen on the screen behind him. Karan Johar and Farah Khan have already recreated a song from the film together. The funny video of the two of them had also gone viral. Not only that, Karan Johar’s children were also seen talking about the film’s dialogues.

Dharmendra meets “pride of the nation” Sachin Tendulkar: “Every time he meets me, he is like a son”

This actress made a big reveal about the casting, said ‘They were asking me about waist and chest size’

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team released a statement, saying: “A guest at the party was sick and…