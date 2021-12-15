Trend: Not only Bollywood, these 10 daughters-in-law of TV have also made the bet to become Miss World and Miss Universe





Model and actress Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (Harnaaz Kaur SandhuMiss Univers 2021 (Miss Universe 2021 India’s name was illuminated around the world by winning the crown. India got this honor after 21 years. Everyone is beaming from joy. Before Harnaaz, this glory was achieved by Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. Apart from Miss Universe, actresses also took part in beauty pageants like ‘Miss India’ and ‘Miss Pacific’ and brought laurels to the country Harnaaz also made her debut in Punjabi films Previously she also worked in a television show (television debut Harnaaz Sandhu). But did you know that not only Bollywood but also the daughter-in-law in TV beauty pageants (TV actresses in beauty pageants) were part of it? From Smriti Irani to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, many TV actresses were part of Femina Miss India.



Smriti Irani was part of ‘Femina Miss India 1998’

Actress and Union Minister Smriti Irani (Smriti Irani) participated in the beauty pageant “Miss India” in 1998. However, she could not make her place in the top 9 and was eliminated. Smriti Irani started out as a model. After participating in a beauty pageant, Smriti Irani appeared in the song “Boliyan” from singer Mika Singh’s music album “Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag” in 1998. In 2000, he made his television debut and worked in many successful TV shows. Even though Smriti Irani is no longer active in comedy, people still know her by the name of her character “Tulsi”.



Gauri Pradhan was also part of ‘Miss India 1998’

Actress Gauri Pradhan Tejwani, who has been on dozens of hit TV shows like “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, “Kutumb” and “Tu Aashiqui”, began her career in modeling. After making her modeling debut at the age of 18, Gauri Pradhan won the Femina Miss India in 1998. Femina Miss India 1998) took part. During this time, she was in the second year of B.Sc. The same year, Smriti Irani was also part of the contest “Miss India”. Dipannita Sharma reached the top 5 in ‘Femina Miss India 1998’

Do you remember actress Dipannita Sharma? She has appeared in TV shows like “Khatron Ke Khiladi”, “Har Dil Jo Luv Karega” and “Bewafa Si Wafa” in addition to several films including “Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl”, “Jodi Breakers” and “War”. But Dipannita Sharma was also part of beauty pageants. Dipannita also entered the Femina Miss India pageant in the same year as Gauri Pradhan and Smriti Irani. That year was 1998. In this beauty contest, Dipannita Sharma reached the top 5 and surprised everyone. Dipannita Sharma also received the title of “Miss Photogenic” in “Miss India 1998”. Gauhar Khan in ‘Miss India 2002’, reached the top-4

Popular film and television actress Gauhar Khan (Gauahar Khan) also took part in models and beauty pageants. After starting her modeling career, Gauhar Khan took part in “Femina Miss India” in 2002. She was included in the top 4 and won the title of “Miss Talented”. In the same year, Gauahar represented India in the “Miss International” competition. Nimrit Kaur won the Femina Miss India Manipur 2018

Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia from the popular TV show ‘Choti Sardarni’ also took part in beauty pageants. She won the title of “Femina Miss India Manipur” in 2018. Instagram @nimritahluwalia Read: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu made her TV debut, was seen on Ravi Dubey’s show, Video Viral



Aishwarya Sakhuja at Femina Miss India 2006

Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja, who was seen on “Yeh Hai Chahatein” TV show, participated in “Femina Miss India” in 2006 and reached the final. After that he entered the world of television. Pooja Sharma attended ‘Miss India 2006’

Actress Pooja Sharma, who appeared in ‘Mahabharat’ and ‘Mahakali-Ant Hi Aarambh’, portrayed India in ‘Miss India 2006’. She remained in the top 10 and won the title of “Miss Beautiful Hair”.



Was part of ‘Miss India International 2004’ Mihika Verma

Actress Mihika Verma won in ‘Miss India International 2004’. In the same year, she also represented India in the “Miss International” contest. After that, Mihika Verma made her acting debut with Amitabh Bachchan and John Abraham’s starring film “Virudh” ​​in 2005. Mihika has also been part of TV shows like “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”, “Baat Hamari Pakki “and” Yeh Hai Aashiqui “. However, after getting married in 2016, Mihika Verma said goodbye to comedy.

Reshmi Ghosh won “Miss India Earth 2002”

Actress Reshmi Ghosh, who was seen in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, won the crown of ‘Miss India Earth’ in 2002. Apart from television, she has also worked in Bollywood. Actress Asmita Sood participated in ‘Femina Miss India 2011’ and reached the final. She is also a Kathak dancer by training.

