Hollywood has a method that doesn’t work, here’s what the process really is

The so-called method of action seems to have a time. Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst apparently didn’t speak to each other on the set of their new movie, Dog power, to help them keep their character. While Lady Gaga reportedly spoke entirely with an Italian accent for nine months while working on her new film, Gucci House use it even when call his mother.

Jared Leto is also a fan. By playing Joker in Suicide Squad, Leto allegedly sent animal carcasses to his comrades. Matthew mcconaughey During this time he lost so much weight that he began to go blind for his role in Dallas Buyers Club. And Daniel Day-Lewis required production staff to push him in a wheelchair and spoon feed him for his performance in My left foot, where he plays Christy Brown, a painter born with cerebral palsy.

But not everyone is enthusiastic. Actor, Martin freeman recently called out Jim Carrey for his over-the-top antics while filming the 1999 movie, Man on the moon, which included filling your pockets with smelly cheese and hanging out with the Hells Angels. Freeman said: It was the most self-glorifying, selfish, narcissistic fucking bullshit I have ever seen. it is absolute and pretentious nonsense.

What is the method action?

While many actors may aim to fully become their character with the use of the Acting Method, it seems there is a serious misunderstanding about the term and what its founder actually had in mind.

The author of the method was American coach Lee Strasberg who devised an acting technique in the 1930s which he said was based on the work of Konstantin Stanislavski, a practitioner of Russian theater. In his book A dream of passion, Strasberg declared his belief that the fundamental work of the actor, the training of his internal skills, is preceded by the development of relaxation and concentration of the actors. The aim of these exercises is to free the expression of the actor because the neuromuscular tension makes it difficult for the transmission and the correct experience of thought, sensations and emotions.

An exercise in a training session based on a standard method makes the actor sit in a chair and put himself in a very relaxed state. They will then explore a memory of their past where they experienced very strong emotions. As the exercise progresses, the actor describes what they were wearing, the temperature of the place and how it affected them until they felt the original emotion. Strasberg believed that this exercise created a path for actors to recreate the same emotion over and over again, on demand, with full control because, because it is a memorized emotion, it will not be felt as a real emotion. It is not about what happened to the actor but rather about what he sees, hears, touches, tastes, smells and what he experiences.

Essentially, the methodical actor will use his own reality to properly relate to that of the character in the scene. In short, the actor must behave in a real way, actually performing an action or feeling an emotion rather than pretending to do it. At no point does Strasberg expect a methodical actor to do this work outside of the theater or the soundstage, instead they should feel real emotions and behaviors in the performance.

Stay in character

Where the confusion seems to set in is with the idea that a method actor should live the character’s life full time. This paraphrase derives from Stanislavski but is incomplete. What he said in his founding actor text, An actor is preparingis: In our art, you have to live the role every moment you play it, and every time. That is, living the life of the character on stage.

Neither he nor Strasberg ever said to go any further than that. But, oddly enough, this is what many people consider to be a method of immersing yourself so deep, that the actor is no longer himself but that other person. It may be pedantic to say it, but it is not a method of action. It is quite another thing.

It might also be worth being skeptical of many of the actor stories that get so deep. It’s a great story, but ask yourself if the actor is living the life of a character from 100 years ago, how does he get to the set every day? Do they still have a smartphone? How do they shop?

Looking more deeply into Cumberbatch’s story, Dunst confirmed that they didn’t speak to each other on set because the characters looked down on each other so much. But she continued: He’s so nice. And he’s so British. British polite, you know? I was like, I can’t talk to you! We didn’t speak at all during the shoot, unless we were out for dinner one weekend, all together, or playing with our kids.

It seems then that they didn’t speak on set because they and their families were becoming such good friends, they didn’t want it to accidentally color their performances. It has nothing to do with the method of action.