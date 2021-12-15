K-Jos Bollywood Party creates controversy after spread of Covid: everything you need to know





Kareena Kapoor and her friend Amrita Arora announced this week that they were positive for COVID. Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor were also infected, ANI news agency reported. The four women attended Karan’s dinner and are said to be fully vaccinated. On Tuesday, the BMC also disinfected Karan’s residence after disinfecting Kareena’s residence. The actress is currently in quarantine at home and is following required protocols. Karan Johar, members of his family and his staff have tested negative for COVID-19, the filmmaker said in a statement Wednesday morning. READ ALSO: Checking the facts: no, this young boy is NOT coming back to his village following a farmers’ demonstration What did Karan say about the event? In his statement, Karan Johar said his dinner for eight guests could not be called a “party” and denied that his house was a COVID “hot spot”. Karan Johar’s statement read, “Me and my family and everyone at home have had their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all NEGATIVE! I actually tested it twice just to be sure and I’m negative. I really appreciate the BMC’s best efforts to keep our city safe… Hi there. To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that an intimate gathering of 8 people is not a “party” … And my house which we maintain strict protocols of is certainly not a COVID “hotspot”. We are all accountable and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly… My request to some members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reporting without an assessment of the facts. Much love and security to all. Earlier, after Kareena Kapoor was criticized by a section of the media for allegedly defying protocols, a statement was released on behalf of the actress who clarified that she caught the virus during an “intimate gathering. “. Other guests at Karan Johar’s dinner included actor Alia Bhatt, Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, Amrita’s sister Malaika Arora, and Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Click here for the latest news updates and viral videos on our AI-powered smart news For viral videos and the latest trends, subscribe to NewsMobile Youtube channel and follow us on Instagram



