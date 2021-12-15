5 Famous Bollywood Stars You Didn’t Know Had MBAs

It is normal to be fascinated by celebrities, even more so by their lives before they become famous. This includes the jobs they’ve had, nuggets of information about their personal lives as well as their educational journey to find something we can relate to.

While Hollywood stars have transcended borders to woo the masses, Bollywood stars are also amassing an army of ardent followers. We can follow them on social media and click on the headlines of their actions.

Call us curious, but what could be more fun than to get a glimpse of who these icons really are as individuals, as well as a glimpse into their passions and what we might expect from them in the future. ?

While many actors and actresses are known to skip college and make their way into the entertainment industry, there are those with degrees beyond their name proving they are more than just a pretty face. .

For example, did you know that Preity Zinta owns a master’s degree in criminal psychology? Or that Soha Ali Khan has a master’s degree in international relations?

In fact, several Bollywood stars have even taken the business school course with an MBA. Who ever said that some of the most gifted on-screen talent in the world wouldn’t be interested in networking or being able to secure a lucrative day job if all else fails?

Without further ado, here are five Bollywood stars you probably never knew had an MBA:

John Abraham

This beautiful Bollywood star is known for her roles in Dostana and Garam masala, but he is also known to be quite academic. After obtaining his Bachelor of Arts degree from Jai Hind College, he acquired an MBA from Mumbai Educational Trust in 1998.

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan is the son of actor, director and Bollywood producer Feroz Khan. Even though it would have been easy for him to get a head start in the industry, Khan had to graduate with an MBA from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, first. It was only then that he was able to return to India and begin his training at the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute.

Siddharth

Prior to apprenticing to commercials director Jayendra and cinematographer PC Sreeram and making his film debut with Boys in 2003, Siddharth was an exemplary student. He spent a lot of time outside of his business classes immersing himself in extracurricular activities. He then won an MBA from the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research in Mumbai in 1999.

Mallika Sarabhai

Sarabhai is more than an actress. She is a classical dancer, a choreographer, a writer and above all a social activist known for having used the arts as a vehicle for social change. Raised in an intellectually active family, she followed in their footsteps while establishing herself as a much respected movie star. Her CV includes a BA in Economics from St. Xaviers College, an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, and a doctorate in organizational behavior from the University of Gujarat.

Kay kay menon

He’s played an introverted husband, scheming magician, cop, and more on the big screen, but did you know Kay Kay Menon is a true MBA? He’s been on stage since he was just nine, but of course a stable job was something he had to secure before he fully immersed himself in his passion. This is exactly what he did with an MBA from the Department of Management Sciences at the University of Pune, graduated in 1988 with a major in marketing.