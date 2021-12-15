Actor and Charlotte native Nikko Austen Smith evolves with roles





COURTESY OF NIKKO AUSTEN SMITH Former Charlotte resident and Ardrey Kell High School graduate Nikko Austen Smith is part of the cast of “This Game’s Called Murder”, which will debut on December 3 on streaming platforms. The ethereal of Nikko Austen Smith with an edge. Soft but not brittle. A rough, well-rounded exterior provided a creative cushion. A 2018 graduate from Ardrey Kell High School, Smith quickly learned that energy and emotion are two important parts of the mix for a successful acting career. “The twelve to four hour days are normal, what really helped me was my willingness to accept things that happened to me,” she said. Weeks filled with nothing but adrenaline and the desire to improve raw talent had to pay off. Smith has regularly performed locally at Matthews Playhouse, Miller Dance Academy and has taken voice lessons with Dawn Anthony, whom she calls “The GOAT”. “She worked at the Charlotte Children’s Theater and helped shape my voice into what it is today. I worked with her privately my junior and senior years, ”Smith said. “He is an incredible mentor, both artistically and spiritually.” Using action as activism is a technique Smith is always keen to employ. In her role in the upcoming movie “This Game’s Called Murder”, she emits these emotions in a futuristic world.

“It’s unapologetic and alive, imagine if Alice in Wonderland had a sister born in 2030,” Smith said. “Go ahead expecting the unexpected and wanting to have fun.” The film, which stars Ron Perlman (“Beauty and the Beast”, “Hellboy”) is available on streaming platforms like Apple TV, Hulu and Showtime. The release date was December 3. Smith’s teachers at Ardrey Kell also left a lasting impact. Bob Ewing, Hedi Breeden and Terry Gabbard are just a few of the coaches who have helped her take her art to the next level. After graduating, Smith went on to study theater at Coastal Carolina University, where she graduated summa cum laude with a GPA of 4.0 and was placed third in her class. “Make time to eat because there are days when you go to your academy class and then you have a dance class, and a drama class, and a lighted theater class and then rehearsals and work,” Smith said. . “Doing this for a whole semester can be very intense, but that’s what you love to do and that’s why you graduate.”

Despite his busy schedule, Smith still found the time to appreciate the pieces that paint a bigger picture. “It’s this cornucopia of knowledge that can be overwhelming,” she said. “But learning the history of realism in theater helped me achieve what I wanted to do with my degree.”

However, this does not necessarily guarantee accelerated results. “I thought to myself that with my degree I was going to start quickly, but the reality is there are gaps and it takes time to fill those gaps,” Smith said. “You can grow during these times by taking classes, whether it’s archery or dance classes, acting classes: have a plan, whoever wants to be an actor has those goals. “ For Smith, those goals included landing a recurring role in a TV series. In 2020, she became a returning actress on the hit TV shows “Queen Sugar” and “The Birch”. “It’s not about acting, it’s about creating a character’s life and how that can nourish you in real life,” Smith said. “I want to take a stand for the stories worth telling.” comments

