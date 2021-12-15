Kathie Lee reveals when she found out she was going to be a grandmother





Kathie Lee Gifford will never forget the moment she found out she had become a grandmother. The former TODAY co-host said she was devastated when her son Cody and wife Erika told her they were expecting their first child. Kathie Lee says she was at home preparing to start a book tour TODAY as she sat down with Cody and Erika, as well as her friend Christine Gardner. Cody and Erika handed us both something that was wrapped and asked us to open at the same time, she tell people. It was a double-sided frame and mine read, Can’t wait to meet you, Grandma on one side and on the other was a picture of Cody and Erika holding their ultrasound. It took me a while to figure out that it was their baby, which meant he wasmybaby too and I panicked and ran to hug Erika and Christine too. What Cody Said: What about me? Erika announced her pregnancy on Monday in a Instagram video, prompting Kathie Lee to express her joy. “Praise our LIVING AND LOVING LORD !!!!” she commented on the post. “I’m on a blue or pink moon !! I don’t care who !!! So happy for our family !!” she added in another comment. The idea of ​​her family getting bigger was also not fully registered by Kathie Lee. He still hasn’t touched me completely! she said People. Kathie Lee may be a first-time grandmother, but she says the focus should be on Cody and Erika, who tied the knot in 2020, a year after getting engaged. It’s not about me at all, she said. It was about celebrating with my son and his beautiful wife and their love for each other. It’s a blessing from God in its own way and in its timing. In addition to Cody, Kathie Lee also has a daughter Cassidy with the late husband Frank Gifford. Cassidy married her husband Ben Wierda in June 2020. Her mother is overflowing with pride when it comes to her children. I have long believed, just watching my kids with other kids and babies for years now, that they are both made for parenthood, she said. And I’m so grateful that they both chose partners who are too.

