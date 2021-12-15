A&E Calendar: For the best in local entertainment | Local

Entertainment
Light up Litchfield and the Keep the Cheer Here event 4:00 p.m. at the Litchfield Area Chamber of Commerce office, 219 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. The winners of the lighting contest and Keep the Cheer Here will be announced. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call the House at 320-693-8184.
Suicide prevention education featured in free community mental health event 6 to 9 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road SW, Hutchinson. It starts with a 30-minute community resource fair before a screening of My Ascension. The film tells the story of Emme Benoit, paralyzed at 16 following a suicide attempt. It is intended to serve as an introduction to the daily struggles of youth. The final hour of the event will focus on a panel discussion on mental health, suicide and its stigma, and ways people can take action.
Mick Sterling presents “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas” 7 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This event features the lead voices of Twin Cities favorites Cate Fierro and Shalo Lee, as well as Minnesota Music Hall of Fame recipient Mick Sterling. They will perform classic country holiday songs from artists such as Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Hank Williams, Brenda Lee and more. Tickets cost $ 30 and can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/4b4mv2ff or call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Reserve your seat at the free Christmas Day dinner 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 54384 EUS Highway 12, Grove City. For planning purposes, reservations are encouraged by December 22 by calling Virginia Flemming at 320-857-2717 or the Trinity Church office at 320-857-2001. Rides and meal deliveries can also be arranged.
No Lines improv hosts a Christmas Spectacular holiday show 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. SW Admission is a voluntary donation to the group. Members of the public are encouraged to bring props such as hoops, foam fingers, parking meter, Mickey Mouse ears, giant donuts, odd-shaped pillows, and outdoor garden toys. Be creative! If your accessory is chosen, you could win a prize. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
The Grinch is the free family movie 2:00 p.m. at the Hollywood Theater in downtown Litchfield. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Saturday and Sunday December 18-19
Share your Christmas list with Santa Claus 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily at Santas House in Central Park in downtown Litchfield.
Family / open skating at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. SW, Hutchinson. Family skating from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a free skating from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., both at the East rink. Admission is $ 4 for adults and $ 3 for students. For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 320-587-2975.
Local favorite Andy Austin occurs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922 or visit crowriverwinery.com.
Friends ‘holiday books sale from the library at the Friends’ Book Corner at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50, rue Hassan SE. Shop during library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed from December 24 to 26. For more information, call Katy Hiltner, Chief Librarian, at 320-587-2368.
Celebrate the season with the Hutchinson High School Band and Choir in their annual holiday concert at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road SW Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Explore the collection of decorated Christmas trees at McLeod County History Museums. The display will continue during the holidays. Entrance is free and the public is welcome. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
It’s the season to see the fourth annual Christmas tree village until December 30 at the Meeker County Museum at GAR Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. The museum’s opening hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free for children under 12 and members. Admission for adult non-members is $ 3. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
– Do you have an event for the A&E Calen dar? Local entertainment related events are welcome and posted free once. Email Kay Johnson information at [email protected] or call her at 320-753-3541.
