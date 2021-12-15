Entertainment
Arman Khan’s Journey of Success
People often look at successful people and wish they were like them. But they often fail to understand that successful people have to go through many struggles and invest a lot of time and effort in order to be successful. Success is not determined by luck, but by how much hard work and passion you are willing to put into any job. Here is one of those stories of someone who proved to the world that people are not born successful but have to make their way to success.
We all know Bollywood is a highly competitive industry and getting even a tiny fraction in this industry is a huge task. But Arman Khan not only entered the Bollywood industry but built up fame and love in a short period of time due to his high quality work.
Arman Khan never waited for opportunities to present themselves to him. Rather, he invested his time and effort in creating lucrative opportunities for himself. Even during his college years, he enjoyed his time to gain practical exposure and theoretical knowledge. Going out with friends, partying or spending time quietly did not appeal to our Arman. Due to his diligence, he now holds not one but two degrees in the field of media. He obtained both degrees from colleges in UK.
Arman always believed that college would not be enough to quench his thirst for hunger. Therefore, he was always looking for real experiences. Shortly after graduating from college, he joined an internship where he served as a camera assistant. To manage his expenses, he also took on the role of waiter.
Due to his persistence and hard work, within three years he landed a DOP position. Over the years, he has held several positions and has done justice to each of them! He took on the roles of actor, assistant casting director {later promoted to casting director}, editor, screenwriter, cameraman, cinematographer, and also worked in the camera and electrical departments.
Some of his notable works include the role of casting director for some famous films like Rustom, Azhar, LoveShudda, Welcome 2 Karachi and many more. He brought his VFX and sound design skills to a movie called: The Newcomers. He also released a movie called Quickie in which he acted as cinematographer, sound designer and VFX designer.
Recently he played the role of a director of photography {UK shooting} in a famous movie called “Mimi” starring famous actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Kriti Sanon. He receives several offers of films but he wisely chooses a handful because he wants his projects to create a positive impact on society.
He is not only established in the film and media industry, but also has two other jobs. He teaches cinematography to a group of students and also owns a business called “Picturental”. Through his company, he provides the British and Bollywood industry with the services and equipment necessary for any filming.
He has come a long way and rose through the ranks to success only through hard work and determination. He never unbalances the technical, creative and analytical side of cinematography. In a recent interview, he spoke about his love for this profession and also mentioned that he had no interest in pursuing another career.
