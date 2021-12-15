Internet reacts to Ben Affleck: Actor said part of the reason he started drinking was because he felt trapped in marriage to Jennifer Garner





Viewers reacted in shock after Ben Affleck opened up about his marriage breakdown, saying feeling trapped in his marriage to Jennifer Garner was part of the reason he started drinking. During an episode of The Howard Stern Show airing Tuesday, Affleck candidly discussed his personal relationships and their impact on his three children whom he has with Garner. On why he broke up with the Alias ​​actor, Affleck said: We had a marriage that didn’t work out. It happens. He was someone I love and respect but who I shouldn’t be married to anymore. Despite this, Affleck continued, the cast tried to save their relationship for the sake of their daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. I was like, I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what should I do? And what i did is [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the sofa, which turned out not to be the solution, he said. But we both felt like we didn’t want this to be the model our kids see of marriage, the actor told Stern. Pointing out that he and Garner made the right choice in ending their marriage, Affleck said: We’ll probably be sore throats. I would probably still be drinking. I started drinking alcohol in part because I was trapped. Reacting in shock, one fan described Afflecks’ comments as a cheap blow. Another Twitter user wrote; #BenAffleck is hateful. Don’t blame your ex-wife for your problems. Video of the day And another added; How was it possible that he still felt trapped after the divorce since he asked Jennifer Garner to take him to rehab? The two-time Oscar winner entered alcohol rehab in 2018. Affleck and Garner first confirmed their relationship in 2004 and tied the knot the following year. Hollywood stars divorced in 2018. Affleck is currently dating ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez, after the couple confirmed their high-profile romance in June this year. The Justice League actor previously called his divorce from Garner the biggest regret of his life. During a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, Garner said Affleck was the love of his life but their marriage was not without problems. When its [Afflecks] the sun is shining on you, you can feel it. But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold, she told the publication. He can cast a whole shadow.

