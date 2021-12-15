Kareena’s high-risk contacts, Amrita Arora test negative for Covid, BMC unseal buildings – ThePrint

Entertainment
Bombay: Covid-19 tests of almost all 110 high-risk contacts of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan, who tested positive for the infection, came back negative on Wednesday, prompting the Mumbai civic body to release the residential buildings of Bollywood personalities he sealed on Tuesday.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had carried out follow-up and testing after actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arora, and designer Seema Khan (actor Sohail Khans’ wife) tested positive for Covid on Monday. From 5 p.m. Wednesday, Kareena’s domestic help is also positive. Seema Khan’s son and sister have also tested positive. Their tests came back positive immediately after Seema’s.
The BMC sealed the buildings in which Bollywood personalities stay, as well as the building where filmmaker Karan Johar resides, located in the Bandra and Khar districts of Mumbai.
Johars’ building was sealed as BMC suspected the three people who tested positive contracted the infection during a dinner hosted by the filmmaker on December 8, where Seema Khan was would have coughed.
Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, who was also at the party and is positive, is in home quarantine.
The BMC collected 110 samples from the four buildings, as well as support staff such as housekeepers and housekeepers.
We have tested all close, high-risk contacts in these buildings and almost all of them are negative, BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Suresh Kakaniat told ThePrint. Our call to citizens is to avoid socializing and in the event of symptoms, they should get tested immediately.
The civic body unsealed the four buildings. As of December 14, there were 15 sealed buildings across Mumbai, including the four where Bollywood personalities live.
Guests had Covid at K3G party, BMC says there is no violation
Last week, filmmaker Karan Johar threw a party because of his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completing 20 years. The rally brought together Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, among others.
Seema Khan tested positive after that, which led to Kapoor and Arora being tested on December 11. On Sunday, the results of Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Aroras came back positive. The BMC then sprang into action, with city officials suspecting the party may have violated Covid protocols and turned into a super-broadcaster event.
Johar and his family also tested negative and he took to Instagram to announce it, pointing out that his party had not violated any Covid protocols.
My family and I and everyone at home had their RTPCR tests done and by the grace of God we are all negative. I actually tested it twice just to be sure and I’m negative. I truly appreciate the most important efforts of the BMC to keep our city safe. Hello to them. To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that an intimate gathering of 8 people is not a party. And my house where we maintain strict protocols is definitely not a covid hotspot, Johar said.
We are all responsible and under the hood at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to some members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reporting without an assessment of the facts! Much love and security to all. Karan Johar, he further clarified.
Speaking to ThePrint, Kakani also confirmed that the BMC did not detect any violations in the checks it carried out after three guests at the party tested positive.
Since the party was indoors and not on open grounds of a public place or hotel, it did not violate any code and does not warrant any further action at this time, he said. .
While BMC confirmed that Kapoor and Arora are asymptomatic, Seema Khan had mild symptoms and she was already hospitalized and her apartment building was sealed off by the BMC.
On Monday, as a precaution, the Satuguru Sharan (Kareena Kapoor Khan), The Residency Building (Karan Johar), Sarkar Heritage (Amrita Arora) buildings were sealed as well as Kiran Apartment, the building in which Seema Khan resides. All three were doubly vaccinated.
According to BMC data, 80% of the eligible population in Mumbai took both doses of the Covid vaccine. The civic body hopes to complete the full vaccination of the entire city’s population by January of next year, with campaigns such as 24/7 vaccinations and mobile vaccination units.
