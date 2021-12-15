Actor and director Howie Seago is born – Daily Star Trek News





Actor and director Howie Seago, who appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation, was born 68 years ago today, December 15, 1953, in Tacoma, Washington. Seago was born deaf, a condition inherited from the father’s side of the family. His father was hard of hearing, as was one of his brothers. His other brother, like Howie, is completely deaf and he also has two sisters, both of whom are capable of hearing. Seagos’ mother interested him in acting as a child when she led him into a church room and helped him develop his imitation skills. In college, Seago majored in psychology at California State University and around this time he joined the National Theater for the Deaf. In 1986 Seago appeared in Peter Sellars Ajax, a montage by Sophocles plays with radical staging choices. The play, which received terrible reviews, polarized audiences and ended Sellars’ two-year tenure as director and director of the American National Theater, but the production turned out to be the big break from Seagos. Filmmaker David Byrne was so impressed with the performance that he chose Seago in The forest, a play inspired by the tale of Gilgamesh, performed in Germany during a series of cultural events called the Berlin party. He has since appeared at the Austrias Salzburg Festival and the Vienna Festival, and has directed for the ARBOS Company for Music and Theater. Seago was instrumental in the creation and implementation of programs for deaf youth in his home state of Washington. He implemented the Shared Reading Video Awareness Program, using video conferencing technology to help deaf children connect with guardians and with each other to improve their reading and communication skills. At Seattle Childrens Theater, he co-founded their Deaf Youth Drama Program and also ran a Deaf Youth Leadership Camp. Seago has received numerous awards, including the Helen Hayes Award, the Dramalogue Award and the Joe Velez Memorial Award. Additionally, he co-produced the Emmy Award-winning PBS TV show, End of rainbows. Notable Seagos TV appearances have taken place hunter, Equalizer, and of course, Star Trek: The Next Generation. In Loud As A Whisper, Seago played the mediator Ramatisian Riva. The character was a member of the Ramatis royal family, who all suffered from a genetic condition that made them deaf. the Business is sent to transport Riva to Solaris V, where he will mediate a peace treaty, but when his chorus of telepathic performers is killed, he loses confidence in his abilities. It’s up to Advisor Troi and Captain Picard (with help from Datas’ newly acquired sign language abilities) to show Riva that he doesn’t need to speak the Solari language to find common ground. It was Seago himself who asked the producers of TNG to write an episode dispelling myths about the deaf. In the original draft, Riva learned to speak overnight after a mechanical translator he had used to speak to his choir failed. The day before the cameras were filmed, Seago suggested the much more subtle ending that was ultimately brought into the film. Howie Seago has been a member of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival Company since 2009. He lives with his wife, Lori (who is a Star trek fan) and his two sons, Kyle and Ryan, in Seattle. Neither of the two sons is deaf. Please join us at the Daily Star Trek News in wishing Mr. Seago the happiest birthdays.

