Bollywood actress Kiara Advani adds Audi A8 L to her car collection





Bollywood actress Kiara Advani brought home a black Audi A8 L luxury sedan, adding another brand to her luxury car collection that includes BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 530d. Audi India posted an image of the actress posing with her brand new purchase on her social media.

Another image showed Audi India chief Balbir Singh Dhillon welcoming Advani to the Audi family with a bouquet of flowers. Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We are happy to welcome @advani_kiara to the Audi experience, ”the post read. The Audi A8 L luxury sedan was introduced to the Indian market in 2020 with a starting price of 1.56 crore (ex-showroom). The German automaker’s ultra premium offering gets a long-wheelbase version in the country. It is powered by a three-liter V6 petrol engine coupled to an electric motor with 10Ah lithium-ion battery.

The fourth-generation model features a single-frame grille with sleek LED headlights that give the luxury sedan a sporty yet sophisticated look. The sedan rides on towering 19-inch alloys and features character lines all around. It comes with several high-end features inside, such as a personalized foot massager for the rear passengers, a heating function, two detachable Android tablets on the back of the front seat headrests, lighting room, a cooler for drinks and massage seats.

