Nicole Kidman on role of Lucille Ball in “Being The Ricardos”: NPR

In the new movie, Being the Ricardos, actor Nicole Kidman faced two challenges.

The first: featuring the legendary actress Lucille Ball. And the second: representing Lucille Ball representing Lucy Ricardo from the iconic sitcom I like lucy.

Aaron Sorkin, who wrote and directed the film, told Kidman he is not looking for strict Ball impersonation. Instead, he needed Kidman to find the balance between channeling someone on film rather than masquerading as him.

“So there was the I love lucy show, and I just thought, well, if I can literally create a carbon copy of her in the show where I look like her, I move like her, I sound like her, all of that stuff and I really studied that for months like watching it, rewinding, starting over, getting the timing, working on it, working on it, working on the sounds with my dialect trainer, ”Kidman says.

“If that can be right, then that gives me the license to do Lucille Ball, like Aaron said, with the sexuality, with the messy hair, with all the things that don’t make you go, oh, of Okay, that looks exactly like her. There’s a feeling of her, but there’s a human being here. “

Kidman received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in the film. She spoke with NPR All things Considered about how she really channeled Ball, the relationship between Ball and Desi Arnaz, and Ball’s work ethic.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity, and includes responses only online.

Interview highlights



On how she channeled Lucille Ball as a person

I mean, vocally, she had a much lower voice than me, so I was able to create this voice which was a much hoarser voice. It was a smoker’s voice. She was a heavy smoker.

As I said before, she had the most beautiful hands. His hands were a huge extension of his personality. And I don’t have those hands … but I really focused on those hands. They really helped me. And then I think, the love she had for Desi and the desire for a home which is such a strong force in me that I take hold of it. I want a house. So it was an immediate understanding and connection.

On the pressure of representing Ball

I didn’t want to let the team down. You know the sense of the moment you walk in and these actors are so good and this director-writer is the best in the world and there are huge expectations. I was just like, “God, I hope I don’t disappoint.” And I think about the whole movie… it was scary because I was like, “I don’t know if I’m doing it and it’s very hard to believe.”

So it was never like resting on our laurels. And I know Javier was the same. We’d look at each other with wide-eyed, saucer-eyed eyes and say, yuck, are we doing this?

But this team of actors, this ensemble, and I really insist that it was an ensemble, just like the I love lucy to show as much as she was the star, it was a set.

On why the stakes seemed higher in the role

Because of who she is in the eyes of the world right now, and everyone who weighs in. And sometimes there’s one thing you go to, OK, can we just do it? And then if you want to destroy it, okay, we’ll accept it. But can we just try it first? I will always defend this artistically, because there is a point where you go, we just need a chance. And luckily, people like Aaron Sorkin are moving forward, and we hitch our wagon to theirs and go, OK, keep going. And these voices in the world must exist. Obviously, we have to keep this so that we keep an artistic path and people aren’t terrified of trying things and doing things and eventually failing. I mean, part of Lucille Ball’s story is that she encountered a lot of failures, but sometimes what she thought were her biggest failures turned out to be her biggest successes.

On what she learned about how Ball approached her profession

She was just a genius. I mean, to come up with something like the grape trampling scene, this whole scene isn’t a word. I mean, he’s a great physical comedian. My access was via the Vitameatavegamin. And that would be my daily warm-up when I was going to play Lucy if I did Vitameatavegamin. Because for some reason it was so Lucy. And I could hear her voice, and she would just come.

Then there’s another sound she makes … which is one of my favorite sounds, and I love to do it now when I’m stressed.

There’s a tremendous amount of stress relief when you do that kind of physical comedy, when you make those sounds. And that’s probably what we subconsciously respond to when we watch her on the show because it’s a huge stress relief to watch her. She’s just ready to go and make you laugh. But what the movie is, it’s fascinating in the movie because Aaron shows you how difficult it is.



toggle legend Screenshot by NPR / Amazon Prime Video

Screenshot by NPR / Amazon Prime Video

On the relationship between Ball and Arnaz, both their partnership and their issues

I like to focus on their successes as a partnership because, like I said, all relationships end. They might end because someone dies. They might end because you break up. They might end because you go our separate ways and can’t get anything back, they all end. We know that. To me, that was what you would call a successful relationship. There were two beautiful children. There was an incredible creative partnership that created the gold. I mean literally. I’m not just talking financially. I mean for the world that exists as timeless entertainment that can still make us laugh. It’s a successful relationship. It was heavy. There was so much passion, love, pain, tears and fighting. But ultimately, he was deeply protective of her, and he was brilliant at protecting her. She was protecting him. She believed in him and he believed in her. Could they give themselves what they completely wanted and needed? No, but they have a lot.

This interview was conducted by Gus Contreras and edited by Sarah Handel. It was adapted for the Web by Wynne Davis.